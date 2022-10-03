Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — First pitch for the American League wild card series opener on Friday and game two Saturday between the Guardians and Tampa Bay is set for 12:07 p.m. on ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the start times for all four wild card series games on Wednesday with...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians begin the 2022 postseason on Friday afternoon when they host the Rays in Game 1 of the 2022 American League Wild Card series. First pitch is at 12:07 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Much as Yankees fans would like to believe, Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run in Texas last night is not the major league record, nor should it be recognized as such. Arguments about baseball’s steroid era can certainly take the shine off Barry Bonds’ 73 in 2001, but they can’t erase them from the record books.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The stage is set for Friday’s wild card series opener between the Guardians and Rays. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga watched both clubs work out on Thursday at Progressive Field and sat down to record a quick podcast with all the latest news and notes from the afternoon.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians, as the youngest team in baseball, begin postseason play today against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field. The last time the MLB’s youngest team advanced to the playoffs was the 1986 Mets, who went on to win the World Series. In fact, history...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming up through the minors, Steven Kwan heard stories from more experienced players about how cutthroat life in the big leagues can be. “I kind of heard that major league ball can be really selfish, and you have to look out for yourself, that it’s business first and then baseball,” Kwan said.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez launched a two-run home run in the sixth inning Friday against Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan to give the Guardians a 2-1 lead in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field. Ramírez hit a 1-1 changeup from...
“People can talk about Steven Kwan being only 5-foot-9, but Jose Ramirez is 5-foot-9 and he’s our best player. Willie Mays was 5-foot-10. Baseball players come in all shapes and sizes.”. – Cleveland Guardians scout Conor Glassey.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Game 1 of the AL wild card series between the Rays and Guardians starts at 12:07 p.m. Friday at Progressive Field. There are still a limited number of tickets available, but Game 2 on Saturday is sold out. The Guardians earned the right to host the best-of-three...
