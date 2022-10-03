ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Usa#New Frontier#Vehicles#Nissan Frontier Starts#Gains Tech#Nissan Frontier Nissan#Cars Com#Sv#Convenience
Motor1.com

Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"

Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
torquenews.com

Ford F-150 EcoBoost Spark Plug Replacement Demo

Are you replacing your spark plugs the correct way on the later model Ford F-150 trucks? If you are used to “feeling” your torque, you might want to update your spark plug skills with this spark plug replacement demo. Spark Plug Maintenance and Replacement. At least one time...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
CARS
Motorious

Mustang And Corvette Collide In Street Takeover

There’s no doubt street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts or even remotely intelligent people. A video which recently hit YouTube has people arguing about whose fault a crash between a Ford Mustang and Chevy Corvette was and we have to weigh in. But first, we think this serves as a prime example why you should stay away from takeover events no matter where they’re held and encourage your friends to do the same.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Powerful GTO Models Ever Made

If you're looking for one of the most powerful GTO models ever made, the marque never quite blasted past 400 horsepower, but the Ram Air models were notoriously underrated. The post Most Powerful GTO Models Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The History of the Spark Plug

Spark plugs are a necessity for a gas-powered engine. But how did it come about. Here is the history of the spark plug. The post The History of the Spark Plug appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

142K+
Followers
34K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy