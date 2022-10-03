Moose Fire remains 75% contained

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,114 acres and is 75% contained.

A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor's Office, located at 1206 S. Challis Street in Salmon. If you are unable to attend and would like to submit a question beforehand, please email it to 2022.moose@firenet.gov by noon on Tuesday.

Fire activity remains minimal due to recent precipitation, cooler temperatures, moderate relative humidity (RH), and moisture levels in fuels on the ground. Today, skies will begin to clear and temperatures will begin to rise with lower RH, but should have little effect on fire activity.

Lookouts placed in strategic locations will continue to keep an eye on the fire line, and crews will continue to work with Forest resource advisors to return damaged areas to a more stable condition. Crews have made significant progress on repair projects, including:

Completion of repair along the 300 Road

Repair of dozer line in the Jureano Mountain/Trapper Ridge area utilizing excavators to move slash to cover disturbed areas

Repair work south of Salmon on the handline and dozer line from Old Leesburg Road south towards Gorley Creek

Removal of pumps and hoses from Diamond Creek and Jesse Creek

Crews are also nearing completion of fuels removal and repair in the powerline corridor

EVACUATIONS

Evacuation zones 1, 12, 13, and 15, as well as Beartrack Mine and Leesburg remain in “READY” status. The Sheriff’s Office and Incident Management Team are regularly evaluating potential for status changes.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated on September 19. It reduces the closure area lands north of Williams Creek and Deep Creek Roads, east of Panther Creek Road, and south of North Fork Ranger District/Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The closure includes national forest service lands pertaining to certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. See Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-512 for a complete description. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities.

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Fairgrounds/Diamond Creek Road administered by the BLM Salmon Field Office will remain Temporarily Closed to the public.

For more information about area hunting units, please visit the Idaho Fish and Game fire map at https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/ifwis/maps/realtime/fire/ or the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IDFG.salmon .

The post Moose Fire remains 75% contained appeared first on Local News 8 .