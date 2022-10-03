Read full article on original website
Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son
Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
Dubuque man arrested after headbutting ex-girlfriend and breaking her nose
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, at approximately 4:22 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a cul-de-sac on Collins St for a report of a 911 hang-up. Officers were advised that a female victim was assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend. On scene, officers found the victim and her two roommates....
Dubuque man assaults ex-girlfriend
Dubuque police said a Dubuque man choked and head-butted his former girlfriend, breaking her nose. 22 year old Malik Ecford of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Reports state that Ecford assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her University of Dubuque residence on Monday.
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 17th, 2022, police responded to a report of an alleged theft in the 800 block of Wacker Drive. Anyone with information is asked to submit it here.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Curtis Hudson, 32, is wanted in Scott County for possession/delivery of crack cocaine and possession of controlled substance charges. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
Dubuque Man Arrested For Threatening A Man With A Knife
Authorities say a man threatened to cut another man’s “heart out” before throwing a knife at him outside of Dubuque. 66 year old Richard Hos of Dubuque was arrested at 11 p.m. Monday near his residence on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. A report says that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 10 p.m. Monday to the residence of 42 year old Jesse Birch of Dubuque. Birch said Hos cut the seat of Birch’s motorcycle while it was parked in front of Birch’s residence and then confronted Birch with the knife in the driveway. Hos then told Birch, “I’m going to cut your heart out.” Birch retreated under a carport, and Hos threw the knife at him. Surveillance camera footage shows Hos throwing the knife.
Eldridge man sentenced to prison in wife’s shooting death
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 36, must serve 70% - or 35 years - of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert also...
Dubuque felon with firearm sentenced to federal prison
A Dubuque felon was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm. 22 year old Tremaine Moore was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. Documents state Dubuque police pulled over Moore because he did not have a front license plate and it had dark front windows. After a police K-9 indicated that the scent of illegal narcotics was coming from the vehicle.
Dubuque County Teen’s Case Moved To Juvenile Court
The case for a Dubuque County teen accused of stealing firearms from a Maquoketa store has been waived to juvenile court. 17 year old Kasey Jones, of Bernard, was charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, second-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Jones was charged automatically as an adult in the case due to a state law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of serious crimes. Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport confirmed that Jones’ case was waived to juvenile court. A motion for the waiver was filed in August.
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
Woman identified in car crash near Walcott
UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
Dubuque County Man In Fatal Tractor Accident Identified
Authorities in Dubuque County have identified the driver of a tractor who died from injuries he suffered when the tractor rolled over on him Sunday in the Sherrill area. 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque suffered fatal injuries in the accident. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Hammerand Road. The tractor rolled over, pinning Schmitt. Schmitt was extricated, taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating the accident.
Linn County Sheriff’s office warns of scammers using employee names
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of scammers using the actual names of Sheriff’s Office employees and advising the victims that they have missed jury duty and now have a warrant issued for their arrest. Victims are then told they...
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in Area in Latest Report
Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in in the area from September 29th to Wednesday. One of those related deaths was a Dubuque County resident. In addition, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Crawford County in Wisconsin. There were eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of six from one week earlier.
Davenport woman dies after losing control of car in rural Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — A Davenport woman is dead after she lost control of her car after hitting an embankment near Walcott Wednesday morning, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Maysville Road...
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed when a tractor rolled in rural Dubuque County on Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:39 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an incident in the 13700 block of Hammerand Road, located east of Sherrill. Deputies arrived and found that a tractor had rolled, pinning the operator underneath. The person was able to be removed from the scene, but was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Busy Dubuque intersection to partially closed for fiber, streetlight work
The intersection of a busy Dubuque roadway will partially close this week for fiber and streetlight duct installation work. South Grandview Avenue’s intersection with Southern Avenue will be partially closed from 8 a.m. on Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. Westbound traffic will be able to go through the intersection via shifted lanes. Northbound and southbound travel will be restricted. The intersection will temporarily reopen for the weekend, then close next week for patching work.
Person dies after Dubuque tractor rollover accident
Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics when he was 6 years old. He finished his treatment two years ago this month. Mercy Skywalk construction may casue traffic delays.
