wktn.com
Ohio First Lady Reads to Kids at Mary Lou Johnson Library
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine held a book reading in Kenton this afternoon to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled over 355,000 kids, totaling 49% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each...
wktn.com
Alliance Spotlights Ohio Historical Marker Program
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance featured the Ohio Historical Marker program in the Tourism Spotlight. You’re encouraged to tour the historical sites of Hardin County by taking a leisurely car ride visiting all 16 markers and learning about the county’s history. Some of the markers are...
Paulding County Progress
Steve Kahle selected by PPEC board as next CEO, effective Nov. 28
PAULDING - The Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) Board of Trustees is proud to announce the selection of Mr. Steve Kahle as PPEC President and CEO, effective November 28, 2022. Kahle has been with PPEC since 2008 and has served in many roles, including his most recent position of Engineering...
wktn.com
Kenton Rotary Donates to Kenton FFA and JROTC Programs
Kenton High School’s JROTC and FFA programs received a donation from the Kenton Rotary Club. The groups helped serve ice cream at the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Rotary club president Kirk Shepard presented checks to Kenton FFA Advisor Julia Hicks and to JROTC Advisor David Clifford. Kenton High School...
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
wktn.com
Minutes from Kenton Lions Club Meeting Released
The Kenton Lions club held a regular meeting and hosted a Zone meeting on Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 19 members. 9 visiting Zone Lions and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill...
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
New business eyes ‘community pharmacy’ concept
LIMA — A new pharmacy opened its doors in Lima on Wednesday with the goal of returning to the days of a more personal relationship between health care providers and the patients they serve. As national chain stores have come to dominate the way medications and services are dispensed,...
Tinora Rams head coach resigns, investigation into football program concludes
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate Wednesday night and a "school-based investigation" into concerns of possible hazing within the football program has concluded. "Appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the Board of Education," the Northeastern Local School Board of Education...
13abc.com
World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary
OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
putnamsentinel.com
"I'm The Commander Again"
OTTAWA – Tom “Duffer’ Rosenbauer is familiar with the duties required as a commissioner on the Putnam County Veterans Service Commission. Last week he was sworn in to serve on the board. “I was on the board once before,” Rosenbauer said. “I’m doing it again because I...
WOWO News
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
wosu.org
Ohioan Jessica Watkins and Oathkeepers plotted January 6th insurrection, prosecutor said
A Washington D.C. jury in federal court heard opening statements on Monday in the most high-profile trial related to the Jan. 6 insurrection to date, which includes an Ohioan among the defendants. Jessica Watkins of Champaign County is one of the defendants and faces seditious conspiracy and other charges. Also...
13abc.com
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
Walbridge, Millbury, Lake Township could soon merge into one city
WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Walbridge and Millbury are both villages that exist inside the larger Lake Township. On paper, all three are technically different municipalities. But in practice, they have been sharing roads and resources for years. With three mayors, three city administrators and three separate police departments, Walbridge Mayor...
Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill
MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
wktn.com
Forest Looking to Fill Two Positions
The Village of Forest is accepting applications for the position of full-time fiscal officer and full time village administrator. Job descriptions and applications can be found on the village’s website: villageofforest.com. Applications and resumes can be submitted to:. Mayor Dean Hankins, 211 West Lima Street in Forest, 45843. The...
wktn.com
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
