brproud.com
Kelly Family commits $1 million to LSU training space
LSU Football head coach Brian Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday. The contribution from the Kelly Family – the...
brproud.com
How LSU can get Kayshon Boutte the ball
Former LSU, Tulane QB Lester Ricard says getting Kayshon Boutte lined up on the outside of the formation (or alone in a 3×1 formation), is the key to getting him the ball more. Simply put: it fits QB Jayden Daniels’ playing style more than bringing Boutte into the slot....
brproud.com
How LSU can start fast vs #8 Tennessee
Former LSU, Tulane QB Lester Ricard discusses how the LSU Offense can start fast, something they haven’t done this season, in a crucial home game vs #8 Tennessee on Saturday morning. Click the video provided for the full answer…
brproud.com
LSU has received $450,000 to study coastal communities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University has been selected as a Gulf Scholars Program (GSP) recipient. Some of LSU majors have combined with each other and received $450,000 from the National Academy of Sciences towards a Gulf Renaissance Scholars Program. The effort will increase chances for undergraduate research to impact coastal communities.
brproud.com
Memorial dinner to be held for slain LSU student at former job
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Shed BBQ Baton Rouge is hosting a memorial dinner for Allison Rice, the LSU student killed on Government Street in September. The Allie Rice Memorial Dinner will be on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Shed. 150 tickets are available for $100 each and 50% of ticket sales will be donated to the Allie Rice Memorial Fund.
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
brproud.com
LSU PD seeking suspect in on-campus burglaries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help putting a name to a face. Do you recognize the person in the attached photo?. “Detectives believe this individual to be responsible for two separate burglaries that occurred on LSU’s campus on September 25, 2022, and September 26, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
brproud.com
Family members to launch ‘Live Like Allie’ Foundation
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — It was a packed restaurant, with people wearing the color yellow in honor of Allison Rice. “Everybody’s desire to help right now is phenomenal,” said Paul Rice, Allison’s father. Nearly three weeks after Rice’s death, Walk On’s in Prairieville hosted a fundraiser...
brproud.com
Wear a costume and run through a corn maze at this Baton Rouge event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is inviting guests to a spooky night for its corn maze event. The Night Maze and Bonfire will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. Guests can wear costumes and bring glow sticks and flashlights as they go through the maze. The pumpkin patch will be open and there will also be a bonfire to roast marshmallows. Live music will be played and guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
brproud.com
LSU PD trying to ID suspect in alleged on-campus theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department needs your help. Take a good look at the person in the attached photo, do they look familiar?. “Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify this individual who is responsible for a theft that occurred on campus on September 26,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
brproud.com
DOTD: Debris along I-10 West on Mississippi River Bridge causes congestion, lane blockage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers along I-10 West should use caution Wednesday (October 5) afternoon. As of 12 noon, DOTD says debris has resulted in blockage of the two right lanes on the bridge at I-10 West. Congestion...
brproud.com
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at hospital in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating after a woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital. Police said the wallet contained credit cards that were quickly used for a $1K shopping spree. They said the same woman was...
brproud.com
National Adderall shortage impacts Greater Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The drug Adderall, used to treat attention disorders, is getting harder to find in the capital area. In Baton Rouge, some people have 100 people in front of them to fill a prescription. “It’s tough to get the medication from the manufacturer at this...
brproud.com
Man in critical condition following shooting near Huger Hall on UL Lafayette campus
UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A shooting near the UL Lafayette campus Wednesday afternoon put many students on edge. “I see a bunch of police officers just sprinting and running and driving down here, and I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s nice because it’s a usual occurrence.’ Then I get a text on my phone saying to stay away from this area, and it’s another shooting,” UL Lafayette student Robert Batarseh recalled.
brproud.com
EBR Schools: Investigation into Day of Hope event revealed ‘no evidence to match allegations’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Since late September, BRProud has been reporting on backlash following the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s September 20, ‘Day of Hope’ event. EBR Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse issued a lengthy statement Thursday (October 6), saying that any claims made against...
brproud.com
Residents address concerns to local leaders about crime at public meeting
BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRRPOUD)– Baton Rouge residents were invited to Broadmoor United Methodist Church to express their concerns about safety to law enforcement. Sherry Griffen and Suzanne Alban have been local Baton Rouge residents for many years and have seen a change. Sherry came forward by stating her concern, “We want to know why the crime in Baton Rouge is just rapid and completely out of control.”
brproud.com
Baton Rouge firefighters take on special project for Westdale Elementary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rescuers with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) are frequently found serving the community in a variety of capacities. Not only have these first responders been known to fight fires, change tires for stranded citizens, and save kittens, but some even take the time to tackle construction projects for local schools.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives searching for man missing since March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since March. Police identified the man as 47-year-old Daniel Sikes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man jailed after BAC comes back over two times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 2, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police was on I-12 West when a vehicle was seen going 20 mph over the speed limit. The trooper followed the yellow 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass which allegedly changed lanes multiple times without using a turn signal.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Monterrey Blvd
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (October 5) afternoon crash on Monterrey Boulevard near West Darryl Parkway and South Choctaw Drive. The incident occurred around 11:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no...
