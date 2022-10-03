Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month.

A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.

On Monday, officials said the exact cause of the fire is still unclear. However, a lithium-ion battery pack plugged into a wall outlet, or an electrical malfunction stemming from that outlet may have caused the fire.

