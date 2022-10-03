ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month.

A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.

On Monday, officials said the exact cause of the fire is still unclear. However, a lithium-ion battery pack plugged into a wall outlet, or an electrical malfunction stemming from that outlet may have caused the fire.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

