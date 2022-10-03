Read full article on original website
Ohio First Lady Reads to Kids at Mary Lou Johnson Library
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine held a book reading in Kenton this afternoon to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled over 355,000 kids, totaling 49% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each...
Alliance Spotlights Ohio Historical Marker Program
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance featured the Ohio Historical Marker program in the Tourism Spotlight. You’re encouraged to tour the historical sites of Hardin County by taking a leisurely car ride visiting all 16 markers and learning about the county’s history. Some of the markers are...
Minutes from Kenton Lions Club Meeting Released
The Kenton Lions club held a regular meeting and hosted a Zone meeting on Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 19 members. 9 visiting Zone Lions and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill...
Kenton Rotary Donates to Kenton FFA and JROTC Programs
Kenton High School’s JROTC and FFA programs received a donation from the Kenton Rotary Club. The groups helped serve ice cream at the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Rotary club president Kirk Shepard presented checks to Kenton FFA Advisor Julia Hicks and to JROTC Advisor David Clifford. Kenton High School...
Parade and Trick or Treat in Kenton Scheduled for October 29
The Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat in the City of Kenton will take place Saturday October 29. Costume judging for the Optimist Club Halloween Parade will start at 2 that afternoon in the parking of the Mary Lou Johnson Library. Costume categories are Best Costume, Best Group, Scariest and...
Obituary for Larry David Walters
Larry David ‘Doby’ Walters, Age 73, passed away peacefully October 4, 2022 at his home in Anna, Ohio. Larry was born in Kenton, Ohio on October 3rd, 1949, to the late Glenna (Fisher) and Dwight Walters. He is. survived by his wife, Marijane Walters. Larry grew up in...
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
Wyandot County Ag Society Offer Tree Sponsorship Opportunity
The Wyandot County Ag Society is offering the opportunity to purchase a tree for the Wyandot County fairgrounds. Several old trees have been removed and cleaned up around the fairgrounds in the last few years and the tree sale is an effort to replace them. The tree donation is $200.
Chamber Gold Gift Cards On Sale at Alliance Office
If you are looking for a perfect gift for any occasion, the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance recommends Chamber Gold gift cards. Not only do they make a great gift, they help to support local businesses. They can be purchased at the Alliance office, 225 South Detroit Street in...
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for Wings Support and Recovery
A ribbon cutting for Wings – Support and Recovery was held Tuesday morning. They are located at 111 East Columbus Street, Second Floor in Kenton. Wings Support and Recovery is a non-profit peer support center. The focus is to assist people who are dealing with mental health and/or addiction...
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Volleyball beat Van Wert High School 3-0
Kenton beat Van Wert in 3 sets (25-23, 25-18, 25-18). Leading offense, Macee Heckathorn with 9 kills and 7 blocks. Sadie Larrabee had 8 kills and 8 blocks. Olivia Nolting and Cailyn Hopkins added 4 kills each. Morgan Lyons tallied 6 kills and 11 receptions. Dominating defense Brynn Bulter 11...
Stabbing Suspect Being Sought by Lima Police
A stabbing at Our Daily Bread in Lima occurred Tuesday afternoon. Lima Police identified the suspect as Juan Fuentes. He is a 59 year old black male. He was last seen wearing a orange and black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was last observed fleeing in a silver Toyota Sienna with...
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
Kenton Girls 8th Grade Volleyball falls to Bellefontaine High School 2-0
The Lady Wildcats played a back and forth game for half of set #1 until Bellefontaine went on two scoring runs of 4 and 5 points to defeat Kenton 15-25. The same was true in the 2nd set. Then Bellefonatine scored the last 4 points to end the match 20-25.
Forest Looking to Fill Two Positions
The Village of Forest is accepting applications for the position of full-time fiscal officer and full time village administrator. Job descriptions and applications can be found on the village’s website: villageofforest.com. Applications and resumes can be submitted to:. Mayor Dean Hankins, 211 West Lima Street in Forest, 45843. The...
Obituary for Cyril Arhl Oates Jr
Funeral services for Cyril Arhl Oates Jr will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Carl Redding officiating. Burial will follow at Byhalia Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the funeral home.
Obituary for Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton, 85 of Kenton, passed away on October 1, 2022. Diana was born to the late Menefee and Alta (Patrick) Patton. She married Donald L. Hamilton on April 16, 1955, he preceded her in death. Diana is survived by her son; Ronald L. Hamilton (Kim Lutz), daughter; Peggy Hamilton, brother; Edgar Patton, sisters; Genny Wolfter, Cathy Patton, Patty Patton, grandchildren; Lindsay (Randy Jr.) Payne, Erika (Erica) Hamilton, great-grandchildren; Gavin Payne and Sidney Payne. Diana is preceded in death by her brothers; Delmar, Jonny, Philp, Danny, Dorsey Patton, sisters Aileen Capps and Ruby Prater. Diana was a Cincinnati Reds fan, she enjoyed gambling and country cruising. She also loved keeping up with her great grandkids and their accomplishments, especially those that made the newspaper or social media as she saved and shared every single one of them proudly! Diana will be truly missed by her family and friends. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. There will be a memorial graveside service followed by a meal at a later date for close friends and family.
Obituary for Andrew D. Walters
Andrew D. Walters age 47 of Forest, died at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Sept. 30, 2022. He was born January 15, 1975 in Dayton to David Walters, of Forest and Lori Stout Smith, his mother is deceased. On Feb. 14, 2007 he married Rachel (Carpenter) Walters, she survives in Forest along with their children Drevan Carpenter-Slone, Caiden Walters, Austin Walters. He is also survived by a paternal grandmother Marian Waldbauer, a brother Kevin (Sharie) Walters and a half-brother Keith (Amy) Lambert.
