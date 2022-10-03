Diana Hamilton, 85 of Kenton, passed away on October 1, 2022. Diana was born to the late Menefee and Alta (Patrick) Patton. She married Donald L. Hamilton on April 16, 1955, he preceded her in death. Diana is survived by her son; Ronald L. Hamilton (Kim Lutz), daughter; Peggy Hamilton, brother; Edgar Patton, sisters; Genny Wolfter, Cathy Patton, Patty Patton, grandchildren; Lindsay (Randy Jr.) Payne, Erika (Erica) Hamilton, great-grandchildren; Gavin Payne and Sidney Payne. Diana is preceded in death by her brothers; Delmar, Jonny, Philp, Danny, Dorsey Patton, sisters Aileen Capps and Ruby Prater. Diana was a Cincinnati Reds fan, she enjoyed gambling and country cruising. She also loved keeping up with her great grandkids and their accomplishments, especially those that made the newspaper or social media as she saved and shared every single one of them proudly! Diana will be truly missed by her family and friends. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. There will be a memorial graveside service followed by a meal at a later date for close friends and family.

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO