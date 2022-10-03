Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Jeff McNeil joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets second baseman/right fielder Jeff McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Erick Fedde and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. McNeil went 3-for-8 with a double, a solo home run, and a pair of runs scored across both games of Tuesday's...
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson left off Cardinals' Wild Card roster
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson did not make the Wild Card roster. The Cardinals opted to bring Nolan Gorman back on board in lieu of Burleson. Lars Nootbaar will start in right field in Game 1 on Friday versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Albert Pujols will be the designated hitter and bat second.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Ronald Acuna receives Wednesday off
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Acuna will sit on the bench after Robbie Grossman was shifted to right field and Eddie Rosario was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 344 batted balls this season, Acuna has accounted for a...
numberfire.com
Ravens designate Gus Edwards (knee) to return
The Baltimore Ravens designated running back Gus Edwards (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Edwards will return to practice after missing the first four weeks of the season. There's a chance Edwards will be available for Sunday night's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens will likely limit his initial usage coming off an ACL tear. Once Edwards is up to speed, he will likely work in a chance-of-pace role behind J.K. Dobbins in the Baltimore backfield.
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
numberfire.com
Guardians' Will Brennan batting seventh on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Brennan will start in left field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. Gabriel Arias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 14.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez batting third for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Hunter Renfroe moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Brewers' Jace Peterson batting fifth on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peterson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 10.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow batting second for Arizona on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Luplow will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 9.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez batting seventh on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gonzalez will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Aaron Judge moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 8.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting fifth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will operate as Atlanta's designated hitter after William Contreras was shifted to catcher and Travis d'Arnaud was benched. numberFire's models project Ozuna to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting ninth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Gallo will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Trayce Thompson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rizzo will start at first base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Harrison Bader returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 17.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Michael Lorenzen on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Logan O'Hoppe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 7.5 FanDuel points...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Pirates' Ben Gamel batting seventh on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will start at first base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Diego Castillo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gamel for 8.6 FanDuel points...
