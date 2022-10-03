Read full article on original website
27-year-old Abilene man dies in single-vehicle crash on Judge Ely Blvd.
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man is dead after a crash in north Abilene Thursday, Oct. 6. Abilene Police Department officers responded to a major motor vehicle collision at approximately 5:30 a.m. in a business parking lot in the 1000 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard. The driver of...
At least One Person Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Hawley (Hawley, TX)
On Tuesday night Hayley Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash between Abilene and Hawley. A driver and passenger were injured. The extent of their injuries is [..]
Driver killed after slamming into wall outside Abilene restaurant
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed after slamming into a wall outside an Abilene restaurant Thursday morning. Hunter Pendergraft, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the parking lot of Rosa’s Tortilla Factory on the 1000 block of N Judge Ely Blvd around 5:30 a.m., according to a press […]
At least 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Hawley
HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Hawley Police Department (HPD), along with emergency services, responded to a two-vehicle wreck around 9:00 Tuesday night between Abilene and Hawley. While most information is unknown at this time, Drive Texas reported that police diverted traffic to the frontage roads off US 277 […]
97-year-old woman dies from injuries in parking lot incident
ABILENE, Texas — A 97-year-old woman died from injuries after an incident in an Abilene parking lot Saturday. The Abilene Police Department said at approximately 4:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a major motor vehicle collision in a business parking lot in the 2500 block of Barrow Street. The...
St. Ann’s Hospital burns in north Abilene fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire burned in north Abilene Thursday night. 9:00 p.m. Update: The fire has not been put out, but has shrunk tremendously. The roof and many walls have collapsed. 8:30 p.m. Update: The building has been identified as St. Ann’s Hospital located at 1350 Cypress Street. There is a structure […]
Driver killed in fiery crash on US 84 in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed in a fiery crash after a car slammed into a truck that was stopped on US 84 in Taylor County Sunday night. Juan Torres, 75, of Lawn, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway just north of Lawn around 9:00 p.m., […]
Abilene house fire causes approximately $50,000 in damages
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 5 after reports of a structure fire in the area. A house in the 400th block of Meander Street caught fire with high levels of smoke and flames, and the AFD worked to protect the building and the homes nearby. There were people in the building at the time of the fire, but they managed to exit and no injuries were reported.
Abilene woman dies while holding on door of moving vehicle, death toll of city traffic-related deaths increase to 25
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There has now been 25 traffic-related deaths within city limits during the 2022 year, continuing the trend for the deadliest year on the streets of Abilene. The Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to its 20th incident last Saturday in South Abilene, which resulted in the death of an Abilene woman. According […]
What happened to HardiQuinn? Report details ‘concerning’ home conditions after Brownwood 9-year-old dies, 11-year-old found neglected
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two months ago, a 9-year-old little girl died in Brownwood, and although the circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown, court documents detail the “concerning” conditions first responders found that prompted CPS to take custody of another child in the home. HardiQuinn Hill was found dead the afternoon of August […]
UPDATE: AFD investigates large fire at South Abilene home with multiple occupants
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a house fire in in the Sayles area of Abilene Wednesday afternoon, as large plumes of smoke were visible even from the far south side of town. The fire, in the 400 block of Meander Street, was started around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to […]
Report: Horse shot, killed while grazing in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigation is underway after a horse was shot and killed while grazing in Brown County earlier this week. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the horse was shot several times while it was grazing in a pasture off County Road 160 near County Road 192 the late evening hours […]
Crime Reports: Gas mask reported stolen out of vehicle in south Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Congress Avenue – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect pulled […]
'Inappropriate relations' involving a Brown County jailer lead to arrest
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on allegations of inappropriate relations involving a jailer of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. According to a BCSO press release, the investigation led to the arrest of Austin Hubbard for the offenses of...
One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club
A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of a horse
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360.
WARNING: Disturbing Content – Horse Shot & Killed in Brown County
BROWNWOOD – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360. Editors note: The photo in this article is an archive photo and not a picture of the horse that was shot…
Man found guilty of capital murder in Sweetwater sentenced to life in prison
SWEETWATER, Texas — A Nolan County jury found Markes Buchanan guilty in the 2019 capital murder of Tashaun Beavers Thursday. On Friday, Buchanan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In November 2019, Beavers was robbed and murdered in his Sweetwater home. Buchanan was arrested...
Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent […]
Brown County jailer accused of improper relations with inmate
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brown County jailer accused of having improper relations with an inmate has been arrested. Austin Hubbard was taken into custody October 6 for Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility and Civil Rights of Person in Custody/Improper Sexual Activity with Person in Custody in connection to the investigation. He’s currently […]
