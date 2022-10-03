ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawn, TX

BigCountryHomepage

At least 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Hawley

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Hawley Police Department (HPD), along with emergency services, responded to a two-vehicle wreck around 9:00 Tuesday night between Abilene and Hawley. While most information is unknown at this time, Drive Texas reported that police diverted traffic to the frontage roads off US 277 […]
HAWLEY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

St. Ann’s Hospital burns in north Abilene fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire burned in north Abilene Thursday night. 9:00 p.m. Update: The fire has not been put out, but has shrunk tremendously. The roof and many walls have collapsed. 8:30 p.m. Update: The building has been identified as St. Ann’s Hospital located at 1350 Cypress Street. There is a structure […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Driver killed in fiery crash on US 84 in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed in a fiery crash after a car slammed into a truck that was stopped on US 84 in Taylor County Sunday night. Juan Torres, 75, of Lawn, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway just north of Lawn around 9:00 p.m., […]
FOX West Texas

Abilene house fire causes approximately $50,000 in damages

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 5 after reports of a structure fire in the area. A house in the 400th block of Meander Street caught fire with high levels of smoke and flames, and the AFD worked to protect the building and the homes nearby. There were people in the building at the time of the fire, but they managed to exit and no injuries were reported.
ABILENE, TX
#Traffic Accident#Hendrick Medical Center
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman dies while holding on door of moving vehicle, death toll of city traffic-related deaths increase to 25

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There has now been 25 traffic-related deaths within city limits during the 2022 year, continuing the trend for the deadliest year on the streets of Abilene. The Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to its 20th incident last Saturday in South Abilene, which resulted in the death of an Abilene woman. According […]
KLST/KSAN

What happened to HardiQuinn? Report details ‘concerning’ home conditions after Brownwood 9-year-old dies, 11-year-old found neglected

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two months ago, a 9-year-old little girl died in Brownwood, and although the circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown, court documents detail the “concerning” conditions first responders found that prompted CPS to take custody of another child in the home. HardiQuinn Hill was found dead the afternoon of August […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Gas mask reported stolen out of vehicle in south Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Congress Avenue – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect pulled […]
brownwoodnews.com

One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club

A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
brownwoodnews.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of a horse

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING: Disturbing Content – Horse Shot & Killed in Brown County

BROWNWOOD – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360. Editors note: The photo in this article is an archive photo and not a picture of the horse that was shot…
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent […]
BigCountryHomepage

Brown County jailer accused of improper relations with inmate

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brown County jailer accused of having improper relations with an inmate has been arrested. Austin Hubbard was taken into custody October 6 for Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility and Civil Rights of Person in Custody/Improper Sexual Activity with Person in Custody in connection to the investigation. He’s currently […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

