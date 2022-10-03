Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Senator Gillibrand announces some of $1 billion she fought to secure will help New Yorkers defray home energy costs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State is expecting to see energy bills rise more than 40 percent this winter. Several state, and local leaders say there’s help out there, and announced millions of dollars in assistance for low income residents. News10NBC finds out just how much will be...
Mayor says $12 million settlement to Prude children is a fair deal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is going to pay the children of Daniel Prude $12 million. The deal was made on Thursday. It will be split between Prude’s five children in Chicago. Prude’s death after he was pinned to the street by Rochester police two and...
Local churches sue New York State over gun law restrictions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several churches across the state are suing New York State over gun law restrictions. This comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers approved a law to limit where guns can be carried, including houses of worship. More than two dozen churches across the state and...
Weather In-Depth: Killing frost means no more mowing of the lawn
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This is the time of the year when you get up early in the morning and look outside and you may see a white sheen that is covering the grass. That is frost and if you are one of those folks who is really tired of mowing the lawn, this is probably good news. It means that the growing season has effectively come to an end across a good portion of Western New York.
Good Question: What does the “county use” tax at the DMV cover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about the DMV and taxes. All those fees add up while doing business when it comes to your car or truck. That brings us to this message:. Ron says: “I just received my truck registration renewal and it has a...
Lovely Warren elected as Monroe County 22nd legislative committee leader
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is getting back into local politics. The Monroe County Democratic Committee announced Warren was elected as the leader of the county’s 22nd Legislative District Committee. This comes less than a year after Warren stepped down as mayor. She agreed to...
Pet of the Week: Storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Storm is an 8-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Look at Storm’s beautiful smile! This lovely senior says that you should never ask a lady her age, but she is 8 and proud of that number! She would like to meet your whole family, especially if you have kids, because she has never lived with any.
Lima, Le Roy, and other local villages will receive funding for water infrastructure
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A few municipalities in the Finger Lakes region have been chosen to participate in a clean water infrastructure program. New York State announced on Friday that the villages of Arcade, Le Roy, and Lima were chosen to participate. The new program will help evaluate, monitor, protect,...
Monroe County deputies warn of rainbow fentanyl after bust in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “This newly packaged poison rainbow fentanyl is the cartel’s attempt to attract new customers and increase their profit margins.” New York Division Special Agent Frank Tarentino said. That is a stark warning the DEA gave Tuesday about a new type of fentanyl that...
First Alert Weather In-Depth: What we can expect for fall foliage this season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Summer has ended and fall has begun, but will the dry summer we just experienced have any effect on this year’s fall foliage?. “There was a fair amount of drought in the Western and Eastern part of New York State over the summer,” Northeast Climate Center Director Arthur Degaetaro said. “What that tended to do was weaken some of the trees, it might have made some trees change a little bit earlier and drop their leaves a little bit earlier but for the most part that really hasn’t happened in too many places.”
Good Question: Can credit cards buy lotto tickets in NY?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s the answer to a good question about playing the lottery. Most of us have been there at some point, you dream of becoming a multi-millionaire overnight and buying a lotto ticket. To get one, you have to use cash only, right? Wrong and here’s how we got to that answer.
Drug companies in opioid crisis have donated to Ohio’s Ryan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who has made his opponent’s questionable record fighting the opioid epidemic a central theme of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, has accepted campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis, an Associated Press review found.
Pickleball court installation underway at Black Creek Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Construction is underway on a new project at Black Creek Park in North Chili. Four new pickleball courts are being installed. Pickleball is getting more and more popular in the area, and the county wants to make sure people have enough courts to enjoy. This project is part...
Applicants awaiting NYS decision on legal marijuana licenses
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York is currently reviewing applications from approximately 900 people who want to be the first in the state to legally sell marijuana. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management is hoping to achieve social equity in the rollout of the legal market by offering the first round of conditional licenses to those who’ve previously been arrested for marijuana-related offenses, but some applicants say the application process hasn’t made that easy.
City reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude estate, most money will go to Prude’s children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude. $4 million of the settlement will go to attorneys’ fees. The rest will go to Prude’s five children. Here is the full statement from Mayor Malik Evans:. After...
Two Rochester City Schools plant trees in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Rochester City Schools were chosen to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day held a tree planting ceremony on Wednesday. Anna Murray-Douglass Academy School Number 12 planted its tree in the morning and Enrico Fermi School Number 17 held its ceremony in the afternoon. The Indigenous Peoples’...
Consumer Alert: Rochester-area businesses offering high-interest loans. Is your loan interest rate 189 percent?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. This Consumer Alert concerns a serious question we want you to think about. Would you ever take out a loan if you knew the interest rate was 189 percent? For most of us, the answer is a resounding no. But I’ve learned those kinds of loans are being offered right here in Rochester. You might think it’s illegal.
News10NBC Investigates: RG&E threatening to shut off customers for uninspected meters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The complaints about RG&E, its billing and customer service, continue to pour into the News10NBC newsroom and now it appears the utility is shutting off, or threatening to shut off customers who aren’t even behind on their bills. The gas meter for Ashley Brayer’s home...
First-ever ROC with Your Hands career exploration event held Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A first-of-its-kind event was held in Rochester to encourage kids to join the workforce. It’s called ROC with Your Hands, and it kicked off at the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Tuesday morning. The goal is to target kids in grades 7-12 all across the city and Monroe County by connecting them to careers in manufacturing, skilled trades, and automotive technology.
Trial of former Hilton principal continues Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two more victims testified against former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton. He is accused of sexually abusing 26 male students over a 17-year period at the Hilton School. Both students alleged they were touched inappropriately by Ashton while in his office. News10NBC was in the courtroom for...
