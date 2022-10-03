ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

WHEC TV-10

Local churches sue New York State over gun law restrictions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several churches across the state are suing New York State over gun law restrictions. This comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers approved a law to limit where guns can be carried, including houses of worship. More than two dozen churches across the state and...
RELIGION
WHEC TV-10

Weather In-Depth: Killing frost means no more mowing of the lawn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This is the time of the year when you get up early in the morning and look outside and you may see a white sheen that is covering the grass. That is frost and if you are one of those folks who is really tired of mowing the lawn, this is probably good news. It means that the growing season has effectively come to an end across a good portion of Western New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
Clarence, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Clarence, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Industry
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Storm is an 8-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Look at Storm’s beautiful smile! This lovely senior says that you should never ask a lady her age, but she is 8 and proud of that number! She would like to meet your whole family, especially if you have kids, because she has never lived with any.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: What we can expect for fall foliage this season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Summer has ended and fall has begun, but will the dry summer we just experienced have any effect on this year’s fall foliage?. “There was a fair amount of drought in the Western and Eastern part of New York State over the summer,” Northeast Climate Center Director Arthur Degaetaro said. “What that tended to do was weaken some of the trees, it might have made some trees change a little bit earlier and drop their leaves a little bit earlier but for the most part that really hasn’t happened in too many places.”
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Can credit cards buy lotto tickets in NY?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s the answer to a good question about playing the lottery. Most of us have been there at some point, you dream of becoming a multi-millionaire overnight and buying a lotto ticket. To get one, you have to use cash only, right? Wrong and here’s how we got to that answer.
LOTTERY
WHEC TV-10

Drug companies in opioid crisis have donated to Ohio’s Ryan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who has made his opponent’s questionable record fighting the opioid epidemic a central theme of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, has accepted campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis, an Associated Press review found.
OHIO STATE
WHEC TV-10

Pickleball court installation underway at Black Creek Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Construction is underway on a new project at Black Creek Park in North Chili. Four new pickleball courts are being installed. Pickleball is getting more and more popular in the area, and the county wants to make sure people have enough courts to enjoy. This project is part...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Applicants awaiting NYS decision on legal marijuana licenses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York is currently reviewing applications from approximately 900 people who want to be the first in the state to legally sell marijuana. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management is hoping to achieve social equity in the rollout of the legal market by offering the first round of conditional licenses to those who’ve previously been arrested for marijuana-related offenses, but some applicants say the application process hasn’t made that easy.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two Rochester City Schools plant trees in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Rochester City Schools were chosen to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day held a tree planting ceremony on Wednesday. Anna Murray-Douglass Academy School Number 12 planted its tree in the morning and Enrico Fermi School Number 17 held its ceremony in the afternoon. The Indigenous Peoples’...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First-ever ROC with Your Hands career exploration event held Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A first-of-its-kind event was held in Rochester to encourage kids to join the workforce. It’s called ROC with Your Hands, and it kicked off at the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Tuesday morning. The goal is to target kids in grades 7-12 all across the city and Monroe County by connecting them to careers in manufacturing, skilled trades, and automotive technology.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trial of former Hilton principal continues Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two more victims testified against former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton. He is accused of sexually abusing 26 male students over a 17-year period at the Hilton School. Both students alleged they were touched inappropriately by Ashton while in his office. News10NBC was in the courtroom for...
ROCHESTER, NY

