Study: Fewer Black, Hispanic and Asian patients qualify for treatments that slow Alzheimer's progression

News-Medical.net
Northwestern Medicine scientists discover new gene target for aggressive lung cancer
Northwestern Medicine scientists have identified and described a new gene that is responsible for activating an aggressive subtype of small-cell lung cancer, the P subtype, for which there is no current effective treatment. This type of cancer is resistant to a lot of drugs and not many studies focus on...
News-Medical.net
The neuroprotective potential of Cannabis sativa L. against Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer‘s disease (AD) is the most common type of neurodegenerative disease and dementia and has posed a significant global health challenge in aging sections of society. There are several treatments available for Alzheimer’s disease; however, these only provide temporary symptomatic improvements. Cannabis sativa L. has been recognized for...
News-Medical.net
New biosensing technology for detecting Alzheimer’s disease in the blood
Researchers from Hokkaido University and Toppan have developed a method to detect build-up of amyloid β in the brain, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, from biomarkers in blood samples. Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disease, characterised by a gradual loss of neurons and synapses in the brain. One of...
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
News-Medical.net
Clinical trial to examine new tools to improve psychological treatment for young people with depression
Some studies have shown alarming numbers of young people suffering from symptoms of depression. "We're talking about numbers that reach up to 60%-80% of young people, including those diagnosed with mild symptoms. And the numbers have probably increased with the pandemic," explained Adrián Montesano, a researcher and member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). "The symptoms are mild in most cases, but we know that the sooner these problems receive treatment, the less likely they are to persist in the long term or worsen," said Montesano.
News-Medical.net
Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
verywellhealth.com
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral
Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
News-Medical.net
Epigenetics drug used to treat blood cancers, rare sarcomas can halt bladder cancer growth
An epigenetics drug currently being used for the treatment of blood cancers and rare sarcomas can stop the growth of bladder cancer by activating the immune system, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study done in mice. It's the first time a drug used in hematologic malignancies and rare sarcomas has...
News-Medical.net
Consuming more omega-3s associated with better brain health and cognition in middle age
Eating cold-water fish and other sources of omega-3 fatty acids may preserve brain health and enhance cognition in middle age, new evidence indicates. Having at least some omega-3s in red blood cells was associated with better brain structure and cognitive function among healthy study volunteers in their 40s and 50s, according to research published online Oct. 5 in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Faculty of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) and other investigators of the Framingham Heart Study conducted the analysis.
News-Medical.net
Large study hopes to provide greater insight into the genetics behind stammering
More than 1500 adults and children from the United Kingdom are being recruited for an international study aiming to discover the genes that cause stammering. The largest study of its kind hopes to provide greater insight into why some people are more likely to develop a stammer, also known as stuttering, in a bid to develop new treatments that target the cause rather than just the symptoms.
News-Medical.net
Study provides insight into cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in COVID-19 delirium
Researchers from King's College London have shown that when brain cells are directly exposed to blood taken from COVID-19 patients with delirium, there is an increase in cell death and a decrease in the generation of new brain cells. Delirium represents a state of confusion indicating that, in these patients, the COVID-19 infection had impacted the brain.
News-Medical.net
The extent of long COVID and its characteristics among the older population
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers explored the characteristics of long coronavirus disease (COVID) among older adults. Background. A significant majority of COVID-19 survivors, including those who experienced mild acute infection, have reportedly experienced long-COVID. The affected people frequently suffer from incapacitating symptoms...
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
News-Medical.net
Study shows SARS-CoV-2 infects human adipose tissue and undergoes productive infection in fat cells
In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers demonstrated infection of human adipose tissue by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. Obesity increases the risk of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Cells in the adipose tissue express angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), and the presence of lipid droplets...
News-Medical.net
Moffitt's effort to increase minority accrual to cancer treatment trials gets a $3.7 million boost
Moffitt Cancer Center's efforts to increase minority accrual to cancer treatment trials got a boost from the National Cancer Institute's Connecting Underrepresented Populations to Clinical Trials U01 Grants Program. The five-year, $3.7 million grant will help the cancer center develop new digital tools and community outreach strategies to reach Black and Hispanic cancer patients and physicians in the Tampa Bay community.
News-Medical.net
Mouthwashes inhibit the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 variants
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an airborne disease transmitted via aerosols, which are spread from the oral and nasal cavities-;the mouth and the nose. In addition to the well-known division and spread of the virus in the cells of the respiratory tract, SARS-CoV-2 is also known to infect the cells of the lining of the mouth and the salivary glands.
News-Medical.net
Impaired immune responses not responsible for COVID-19 rebound, findings suggest
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc. COVID-19 rebound is characterized by a recurrence of COVID-19 symptoms and/or a new positive viral test after having tested negative, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the study authors, the results do not support the hypothesis that the five-day course of Paxlovid is too short for the body to develop a strong immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Did telehealth appointments improve HIV care retention during the COVID-19 pandemic?
In a recent study published in AIDS and Behavior, researchers assessed how measures of retention in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) care have changed due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. The outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) resulted in one of the most serious public...
News-Medical.net
Exploring the post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 in rehabilitated patients
In a recent study published in the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, researchers explored the cognitive and psychological functioning among patients that received outpatient rehabilitation for post-coronavirus disease (COVID) sequelae. Background. In the months after acute sickness has subsided, people with COVID-19 frequently continue to experience persistent symptoms. Roughly...
News-Medical.net
Researchers discover potential therapeutic target for deadly brain tumors
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a cellular partnership that drives the growth of deadly brain tumors and could potentially serve as a novel target for disease treatment. Gliomas are any cancer that start in the glial cells of the nervous system and account for nearly one-third of all...
