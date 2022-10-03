ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ridgeville, OH

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District: endorsement editorial

Competing for an Ohio House seat in the newly drawn 17th District are veteran Republican legislator Thomas F. Patton of Strongsville and Troy J. Greenfield of Fairview Park, former vice chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. The north-south district runs from Rocky River to Strongsville, picking up Middleburg Heights, Brook Park, Fairview Park and Cleveland Wards 16 and 17 along the way.
North Royalton Elementary kids are Heart Heroes: Talk of the Towns

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Elementary School is the American Heart Association’s Rookie of the Year for their Kids Heart Challenge. “Even though we are not a first-year school in taking part in this challenge, we qualified for this recognition since we combined all three schools into one last year,” said Principal Kirk Pavelich, North Royalton Elementary School. “I am so proud of all our ‘Heart Heroes’ elementary students who have been participating in this challenge for five years.” North Royalton Elementary School raised more than $31,000 last year which is the most they ever raised.
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Berea officials consider redeveloping Smith School property

BEREA, Ohio -- The former Smith School property at 535 Wyleswood Drive in Berea is being considered for possible redevelopment. Berea City School District officials, as well as Mayor Cyril Kleem, Berea City Council and the Longbrooke Homeowners’ Association board, are considering entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to seek potential developers to provide proposals for the nearly 13-acre site.
Thomas R. Wright for the 11th Ohio District Court of Appeals, Feb. 9 term: endorsement editorial

In 2010, Youngstown-based attorney Thomas R. Wright ran against Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene A. Lucci for an open seat on the 11th Ohio District Court of Appeals, which covers Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage and Trumbull counties. Our editorial board appraised the choice between the two excellent and evenly matched candidates by saying that the voters couldn’t go wrong -- but, in a close call, we endorsed Lucci, citing his greater judicial experience.
Cleveland to modernize parking meters: The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I hate paying for parking. When I go to a Guardians game or show at Playhouse Square downtown, I snag a spot on the street and walk. (Parallel parking is one of my proudest skills.) And if it’s before 6 p.m. on a weekday, I grab a few quarters from the stash in my car’s center console. If you don’t have coins, you’re out of luck.
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
