Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Greater Cleveland counties improve to low, medium COVID-19 spread; CDC map for Oct. 6
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since summer, four Greater Cleveland counties improved to green, or were designated as having low COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. And also for the first time in months, a majority of Ohio counties were...
Troy Greenfield is the better choice in Ohio House 17th District race
As a resident of Rocky River, voting in the 17th District Ohio House race, I take exception to your Oct. 7 endorsement of Tom Patton (”Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District”). Tom says he will vote “no” on a bill to ban abortions in Ohio....
Steering committee members agree Cuyahoga needs to build a new jail, ask to resume search for ‘acceptable’ location
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County needs to build a new jail, some of the steering committee officials finally resolved this week, after hearing the results of a second assessment — just not at the contaminated Transport Road site. The six Justice Center Executive Steering Committee members, who on...
Seen Through Horses campaign brings equestrian and mental health sectors together: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Achievement Centers for Children recently partnered with Horses for Mental Health to bring the equestrian and mental health sectors together in a peer to peer awareness and fundraising campaign called Seen Through Horses. The Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful has offered a Therapeutic Horsemanship...
Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District: endorsement editorial
Competing for an Ohio House seat in the newly drawn 17th District are veteran Republican legislator Thomas F. Patton of Strongsville and Troy J. Greenfield of Fairview Park, former vice chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. The north-south district runs from Rocky River to Strongsville, picking up Middleburg Heights, Brook Park, Fairview Park and Cleveland Wards 16 and 17 along the way.
Berea native helps maintain U.S. Navy readiness: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — Lt. Erin Harvanek, a 2004 Berea-Midpark High School graduate says she is “truly grateful” after having served her country for nearly 19 years as a Meteorology and Oceanography Officer at the Naval Oceanographic Office, headquartered at the U.S. Navy’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
North Royalton Elementary kids are Heart Heroes: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Elementary School is the American Heart Association’s Rookie of the Year for their Kids Heart Challenge. “Even though we are not a first-year school in taking part in this challenge, we qualified for this recognition since we combined all three schools into one last year,” said Principal Kirk Pavelich, North Royalton Elementary School. “I am so proud of all our ‘Heart Heroes’ elementary students who have been participating in this challenge for five years.” North Royalton Elementary School raised more than $31,000 last year which is the most they ever raised.
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Berea officials consider redeveloping Smith School property
BEREA, Ohio -- The former Smith School property at 535 Wyleswood Drive in Berea is being considered for possible redevelopment. Berea City School District officials, as well as Mayor Cyril Kleem, Berea City Council and the Longbrooke Homeowners’ Association board, are considering entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to seek potential developers to provide proposals for the nearly 13-acre site.
Thomas R. Wright for the 11th Ohio District Court of Appeals, Feb. 9 term: endorsement editorial
In 2010, Youngstown-based attorney Thomas R. Wright ran against Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene A. Lucci for an open seat on the 11th Ohio District Court of Appeals, which covers Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage and Trumbull counties. Our editorial board appraised the choice between the two excellent and evenly matched candidates by saying that the voters couldn’t go wrong -- but, in a close call, we endorsed Lucci, citing his greater judicial experience.
Walleye fishermen still struggling on Lake Erie: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After enjoying a tremendous summer of walleye fishing all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, anglers this week are wondering where all of the walleye have gone. Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina keeps his Huron area shop open until late October so anglers have...
Cleveland to modernize parking meters: The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I hate paying for parking. When I go to a Guardians game or show at Playhouse Square downtown, I snag a spot on the street and walk. (Parallel parking is one of my proudest skills.) And if it’s before 6 p.m. on a weekday, I grab a few quarters from the stash in my car’s center console. If you don’t have coins, you’re out of luck.
Why won’t Mike DeWine commit to a single face-to-face session with Nan Whaley? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic opponent Nan Whaley on Thursday perhaps came as close as they’ll get to a debate this campaign season – they spoke in the same building on the same day. We’re talking about why DeWine won’t debate Whaley on Today in...
Parma awards emergency asphalt repaving project for State Road hill
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly a month has passed since two water main breaks on the State Road hill just south of W. Ridgewood Drive on Parma wreaked havoc with motorists traversing the busy thoroughfare. While the area is open, currently it’s one-way traffic in each direction with the northbound vehicles...
Solon School District seeks volunteers as it begins strategic planning process
SOLON, Ohio – The Solon City School District is seeking community volunteers to serve on four strategic planning action teams that will address the district’s major strategic objectives identified by the 45-member planning team. The full strategic planning team met Sept. 27-29. It represents key stakeholders in the...
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board should hold public hearing on TIF
On reading Thomas Jewell’s excellent article in the Oct. 6 Sun Press, “Tax increment financing proposal introduced for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project,” it’s clear that the Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board is working hard to get a good TIF deal from Flaherty & Collins and the Cleveland Heights government.
Youths wander onto school property in middle of the night: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Security at Gilmour Academy reported at 3 a.m. Oct. 2 that several youths were trespassing on the property. Responding officers found those involved and learned they were at a sleepover at a home on Dorchester Road behind the school and had wandered off. They were subsequently returned to the home and the host of the sleepover was advised.
