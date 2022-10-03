Read full article on original website
New Corktree owner seeks to bring back old favorites
As the new owner of Corktree Cellars – a Carpinteria wine & bistro, tucked into a cozy spot on Linden Avenue – Andre Jackson wants pay tribute to the café’s past by bringing back some old favorites, while also expanding into new territories. Jackson, who lived...
California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When California gas prices soar drivers on a limited budget are forced to cut back on extra spending. Drivers at a gas station on Milpas St. in Santa Barbara said sticker shock has put the breaks on some non-essential things they enjoy. Some people spend more on gas are canceling restaurant reservations. "Chucks The post California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival
CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Heather Giacone credits a friend and coworker named Odelia for teaching her how to make her award winning guacamole. "I work with this little Guatamalan lady and she taught me how to make guacamole so I kept it simple." In return Giacone taught her how to read English and work the line at the The post Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘These Prices Are Unacceptable And Unfair’: Valladares Speaks Out On Spiking Gas Prices
Assemblymember Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, has spoken out again on the high gas prices as they have spiked to over $6 a gallon. With the largest overnight price increase last week in seven years, gas prices in California have surged past $6 per gallon again, Valladares said. “On average, California’s...
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
sitelinesb.com
Could the Dutch Garden Be Opening Soon?
••• “The St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser [than its annual festival] by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. […] Now it’s back again, with orders—which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter—being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.” —Independent.
visitventuraca.com
Celebrate like a Scot: Ventura’s Seaside Highland Games are Back!
Let’s start with this: there’s possibly no better party than a Scottish one. The music, the dancing, and the never-ending energy and laughter are the epitome of a Scottish ceilidh. Experience a true Scottish celebration without sitting through a 14-hour flight to the homeland by attending Ventura’s very own Seaside Highland Games, the premier Scottish festival on the Pacific Coast. The festival is returning to Ventura October 8-9 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Colorized 1890 Mission Photo
Here's a 1890 Riviera view of the Mission looking west. The tree line in the background is Mission Creek, and I believe the house in the background is approximately on today's De La Vina St. If any readers have pre-WWII non-commercial B&W photographs of Santa Barbara and vicinity with structures...
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
idesignarch.com
Spectacular Mediterranean Style Dream House in Hope Ranch
Set on a hill in the exclusive community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, this Provence-inspired home is surrounded by lush gardens and ocean vistas. The house is anchored by two tall stair towers and enjoys a 360 degree view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains.
spectrumnews1.com
Paw Works is moving to a new location, and calling for the public's help
CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location. After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nothing is more difficult for Wendy Domanski of C.A.R.E.4PAWS than seeing pets in need of a home. “We need wonderful caring loving foster families to help out with our pets in the Safe Haven program," said Domanski. The Safe Haven program provides temporary anonymous fostering for survivors of domestic violence. Two The post C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Radio
Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage
Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites
SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California. You can watch the launch live in the player below: According to Starlink, the instantaneous launch window is at 4:10 p.m. PT. In previous launches, we've had residents around the Coachella Valley spot the satellites in the sky. One The post Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Well hello there!. A bear seems to have made itself at home in a Chatsworth neighborhood and one homeowner captured some of its antics on video. Dr. Alon Antebi told FOX 11 the bear has wandered the neighborhood since Labor Day. The bear was seen cooling off...
NBC Los Angeles
A Golden State Wharf Marks Its 150th With Cheer and Chowder
Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara is "the oldest wooden working wharf in California" The wharf's 150th anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free. MILESTONES OF THE AMERICAN RIVIERA: A group of dolphins may be a pod and a collective of canines...
monovisions.com
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)
Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
Countless number of dead sea creatures wash up at Ocean Park in Lompoc
Locals out at Ocean Park Wednesday were simply looking to get some fresh air and exercise out by the water, but little did they know what would be waiting for them on the shoreline.
Ventura County Reporter
Best Place for the Cultural, Colorful and Crafty
When customers walk into Ventura’s La Catrina Folk Art for the first time, owner Paty Diaz says the most frequent reaction comes out in one word: “Wow.”. “That’s the first thing I hear from them. ‘Wow. I didn’t know you had this much in here,’ or ‘You have so much in this little space.’ ‘Everything is so organized. Everything seems to have its place here.’ So that’s usually what I get, a feel-good reaction,” Diaz said.
