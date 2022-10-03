••• “The St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser [than its annual festival] by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. […] Now it’s back again, with orders—which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter—being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.” —Independent.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO