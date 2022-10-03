Boston Dynamics and a number of other robotics companies are pledging that they will not weaponize their products.In a letter, first reported on by Axios, the companies say that “adding weapons to robots that are remotely or autonomously operated, widely available to the public, and capable of navigating to previously inaccessible locations where people live and work, raises new risks of harm and serious ethical issues.”Boston Dynamics, as well as Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics and Unitree Robotics, have said that they “will not weaponize our advanced-mobility general-purpose robots or the software we develop that enables advanced robotics...

