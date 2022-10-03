Read full article on original website
What Happened to Galadriel’s Husband on ‘The Rings of Power’?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7. Fans of the Lord of the Rings trilogy might remember Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband and Lothlórien co-ruler, played in the movies by actor Marton Csokas. Article continues below advertisement. But while...
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
Seasmoke Is Alone After Laenor's "Death" in 'House of the Dragon'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. When Laenor faked his death in House of the Dragon, it was a shock to noth book and TV fans. The plot veered far off course from the source material since, in the books, Laenor is actually killed by his lover. But now that we know he's not dead and is instead alive on the other side of the world, what happens to his dragon, Seasmoke?
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Drops Season One Finale Trailer: Here Comes Sauron – NY Comic-Con
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power blasted off its PR tour at San Diego Comic-Con and it’s winding it down at New York Comic-Con with the streamer dropping a season one finale trailer, that episode dropping on Friday, Oct. 14 at 12 am EDT. A majority of the trailer has footage from the first seven episodes. Coming away from an episode 7, “The Eye”, which finds the Queen-Regent Míriel blinded, and the Southlands getting erased off the map and renamed Mordor as the orcs settle into their new homeland. Also in Ep. 7, King Durin III...
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
[SPOILER] Was Just Killed off 'Chicago Fire' Season 11 — and Fans Are Not OK
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Season 11 of Chicago Fire. If there's one thing that Chicago Fire is good for, it's serving up scorching-hot drama for its fans each week. The genius minds over at NBC have managed to keep millions of viewers on the hook for 11 seasons already, and it doesn't seem like that momentum is going away any time soon.
What Kind of Doctor Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Kira Mengistu?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Although Dr. Kira Mengistu was unable to remedy her love life by competing for Clayton Echard’s heart on The Bachelor Season 26, the doctor has decided on a new course of action — Bachelor in Paradise.
'Survivor' Contestant Jeanine Zheng Took It on the Chin, Literally — What Happened?
The new season of Survivor is just a few weeks old, and already there's no shortage of headlines. In the first three episodes of Survivor 43, new alliances have formed and failed to form. The Beware Advantage has come into play. Oh, and there's been a giant storm that made life in the Baka camp particularly unpleasant.
Ribbit! Leap-Frog Literally Jumps Onto the Screen in 'She-Hulk'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Finally, Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law delivers … in more ways than one. Not only does Matt Murdock aka Daredevil finally join the MCU, but we also meet Leap-Frog. Some of us thought he would be Frog-Man, but instead, we get Leap-Frog, who is related to the aforementioned Frog-Man.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Dropped a Significant Plot Twist About Derek Shepherd’s Sisters
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19, Episode 1 of Grey’s Anatomy. Loyal Grey’s Anatomy viewers have seen multiple doctors come and go. Some characters exit Grey Sloan Memorial for a new job or an old flame, while others leave following a tragedy or death. The latter situation happened to Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) husband and the other half of #MerDer, Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).
Dr. Stanton Could Be Hiding More Than We Know in 'The Midnight Club' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. In Netflix’s newest horror series for young audiences, The Midnight Club, a group of teens is drawn together under hospice care at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson) as she tries to figure out what secrets lurk beneath the surface of the foreboding mansion turned hospice facility, which is run by Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp).
How Does HBO Max's 'Velma' Connect to the Original 'Scooby-Doo'? (NYCC FIRST LOOK)
The newest HBO Max show to put an adult animation spin on a beloved character is Mindy Kaling's Velma. The show, which stars Mindy as the voice of the titular sleuth, is a prequel to the classic Scooby-Doo mystery series that adults and children alike know and love. Article continues...
Season 18 of 'Grey's Anatomy' Really Tested the Patience of Miranda Bailey — What Happened?
Any fan of Grey's Anatomy is well-versed in drama. From the moment Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) helped remove a bomb from inside the torso of a man in Season 2, we knew this show was going to be one wild ride after the next. As it progressed, storylines also became dramatic in different ways. The show moved away from things like a devastating hospital shooting into more personal stories like Izzie's (Katherine Heigl) cancer or George (T.R. Knight) dying.
Legendary Illustrator and Artist Kim Jung Gi Has Sadly Died at 47
It's always a sad day in the entertainment world when a legend passes away suddenly. Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, who is best known for his work creating the manhwa TLT and creating art for Marvel Comics, died at the age of 47 on Oct. 3, 2022. Fans were immediately devastated at the news, especially when the artist was expected to attend New York Comic Con a few days later.
'Hellraiser' Is a Welcome New Installment of the Franchise — Let's Break Down the Ending
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for 2022's Hellraiser. With Halloween season in full swing, horror stories have come out to play. Between new shows like The Midnight Club on Netflix and original scary movies like Smile in theaters, there's also the newest Hellraiser film. The 2022 movie is the latest installment of the Hellraiser film franchise, which centers around humans trying to survive the hellish hordes of the Cenobites led by The Priest (known colloquially as Pinhead).
The Southlanders Are Headed to Pelargir on 'The Rings of Power,' but What Is That?
Spoiler alert: The following post contains spoilers for episode seven of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Following an epic conclusion to its sixth episode, the seventh episode of The Rings of Power deals with the fallout of the transformation of the Southlands into Mordor. The Southlanders are forced to flee from the land altogether, and by the end of the episode, they have to decide where to go next.
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Confirmed She Is Dating Someone New
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bling Empire Season 3. When Netflix subscribers first met Kelly Mi Li on the debut season of Bling Empire, she was in a toxic on-and-off relationship with former red Power Ranger Andrew "Drew" Gray. Though the two split up during filming, the Season...
'Walker: Independence': Lawrence Kao Talks Season 1 "Twists and Turns" in Western Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)
When her husband is murdered in cold blood before her eyes, Abigail Walker (Katherine McNamara) attempts to get justice for his death in the new CW series Walker: Independence. But in the late 1800s old Western town of Independence, Texas, the law is murky, especially when her husband's killer is...
Fiona Apple Drops New Song, ‘Where the Shadows Lie,’ From ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Fiona Apple has dropped a new song as part of the season finale of Amazon Studios’ series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” With vocals by Apple and music by Bear McCreary, the song is titled “Where the Shadows Lie” and is from a J.R.R. Tolkien poem that appeared in the original books — the song appears only on Amazon Music but a link and excerpt is below. “The musical legacy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ brings to mind ethereal vocals carrying lyrical melodies over evocative harmonies, so it was my natural inclination to compose such a song for ‘The Rings of Power,’” said McCreary. “Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic...
Grey Sloan Memorial Has a New Group of Interns in Season 19 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
We aren't saying that Grey's Anatomy should also be called Grey's Anatomy: The New Class, but it might be an appropriate title for Season 19. A new group of interns is introduced as Meredith leads them into an operating room and explains how their lives are going to change, much like Miranda does for Meredith and the OG gang back in Season 1.
