Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Rutgers sixth-year quarterback Noah Vedral may suit up for the first time in the 2022 season this Friday vs. Nebraska. Vedral has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and will be a game-time decision Friday night against the Cornhuskers, his former team, at home. “I understood clearly...
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for the season. According to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons, the junior is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Although he's not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Johnson won't return anytime soon.
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - including the elite college football stars. Over the weekend, the talented gymnast turned 20 years old and stole the headlines. She's doing so once again on Thursday night with her latest set of photos. Dunne...
The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Ohio State has climbed the ranks recently, settling in at the No. 4 spot. But, for OSU head coach Ryan Day, that’s just not good enough. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day said that Ohio State is trying to be the best team in college football, which is apparently not normal.
We're about a month away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season and the preseason polls have started trickling in. This week, ESPN's Jeff Borzello decided to release his official preseason top 25 ranking ahead of the new season starting. There are plenty of blue bloods in the top 10, though the reigning national champion didn't even crack the top five.
Brown becomes the 16th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe.
The former Fox president explains why those four schools are better off staying with Pac-12
