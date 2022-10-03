Read full article on original website
Schuette, Dawson battle for Michigan House seat in Nov. 8 general election
When State Rep. Annette Glenn announced her decision to run for State Senate it created a vacancy in Midland’s 95th District. Democrat Matt Dawson and Republican Bill G. Schuette are competing for her State House seat in the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. Schuette is a former intelligence...
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
Illinois guaranteed income pilot program gives residents $500 a month
Chicago and other cities in Illinois are offering some of their residents a guaranteed income in pilot program as they seek to even out the economic recovery for those who suffered a disproportionate hit from the pandemic. Applications for Cook County's "Promise" pilot program opened Thursday and will grant 3,250...
Arcadia Township asking for channel maintenance millage
ARCADIA — Voters in Arcadia Township will be asked in the Nov. 8 election to consider a five year 1 mill increase for the purpose of maintenance and improvements to the Arcadia Lake/Lake Michigan channel. Township officials brought the request to the voters which would raise an estimated $81,245.35...
Virginians can pay a new fee by mile. It's already nation's largest system.
More than 7,000 Virginians have signed up to pay a fee for each mile they drive under a program launched this summer, putting the state at the forefront of a nationwide effort using new technology to prop up gas taxes that pay for roads. The Virginia program, known as Mileage...
Republicans rally around Bolduc in NH. But is the pivot enough to win?
KEENE, N.H. - Don Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army general and ultraconservative, was not the Republican establishment's first choice to face off against vulnerable Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in this purple state. He wasn't even their second. But after the outsider candidate emerged victorious from the last-in-the-nation primary last month,...
And the winners are … best Michigan roads for color
LANSING — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors started Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association...
Michigan farm used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
Michigan officials warn residents not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce after an inspection discovered it used human waste to treat produce. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a consumer advisory on Monday concerning Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, explaining its staff identified the farm was using "raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sale."
Honor man arrested for violating court order out of Traverse City
HONOR — A 33-year-old Honor man was arrested on Oct. 5 for violating a court order out of Traverse City, according to a report from the Michigan State Police. Additional charges are being sought in Benzie County against the man and a 37-year-old Grawn woman for carrying a concealed handgun, possession of heroine and suboxone, possession of an unregistered handgun and felony possession of a handgun.
Northern Michigan deputy to stand trial for using excessive force against autistic adult
A sheriff's deputy in northern Michigan facing multiple charges after he allegedly used excessive force against an autistic adult at an assisted living home will go to trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. A preliminary examination for Ogemaw County Deputy Matthew Viviano, 48, was held at 82nd District...
Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
Florida's waterways contaminated post-Ian, posing health risks
Sewage pipelines overflowed into waterways. Toppled port-a-potties spilled into floodwaters. Gasoline and motor oil leaked out from partially submerged cars and trucks. Downed trees have started decomposing on waterlogged roads. Dave Tomasko, director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, described several scenes such as these as he visited the city...
DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff's officials are now asking for the public's help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed...
Vacationer heads home with $1 million
A trip paid off with dividends for one woman when she won $1 million on Michigan Lottery's Double Diamond instant game. The lucky player, who is from Indiana chose to remain anonymous. She bought her winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 5019 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville, according to a Michigan Lottery press release.
O'Rourke's hopes in Texas run through GOP's last urban redoubt
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beto O'Rourke's best hope for becoming Texas's first Democratic governor in almost three decades runs through a county where ultra-conservatives are remaking education with book bans and limits on teaching about racism. Welcome to the changing terrain of Tarrant...
