ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseville, MI

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

And the winners are … best Michigan roads for color

LANSING — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors started Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association...
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Huron County Planning Commission discusses solar ordinance language

The Huron County Planning Commission looked over the recommendations made by DTE for the county solar ordinance, which took up most of the discussion in its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. "(The discussion) really was to clean up a little bit more of the language," said Jeff Smith...
HURON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Co. Animal Control warns of scam on Facebook page

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials are warning of a scam post on the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Facebook page selling bulldog puppies. The post includes details about 12-week old puppies that were adopted from a breeder, and includes a link to a google form. Animal Control said that...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caseville, MI
City
Sand Point, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Caseville, MI
Government
City
Flushing, MI
abc12.com

East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
EAST TAWAS, MI
103.3 WKFR

There’s Something Creepy in Every Room of This $75k Bay City Home

As it stands, this home would make for a great setting for a new horror movie. Now, I'm about to poke fun at this listing but, there are some great things about this house at 1408 14th Street in Bay City, Michigan. The home features original woodwork, hardwood floors, stained glass windows (which I wish were pictured), central air, and a new furnace.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Temperatures#Fresh Water#Dpw#Get Fresh#Urban Construction#Water Energy Supply#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Residents Of Caseville
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 5

October is the start of the Walleye run. We get some tips and tricks on how to teach kids to fish from the Boy Scouts of America. A local teen and his father talks about his cancer diagnosis and a fundraiser to help with his treatments. First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon,...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
recordpatriot.com

Owendale-Gagetown students take field trip

On Sept. 28, the Owendale-Gagetown sixth-grade students went on a field trip to the Point Aux Barques Lighthouse and Huron County Nature Center. This was a fun-filled day learning about the lighthouse history along with animals and plants found in our county. The scavenger hunt at the nature center really...
HURON COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
BAY CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
recordpatriot.com

Moonlight Madness returns to Sebewaing

Get ready for fall fun in Sebewaing as the annual Moonlight Madness and Riverfire returns this week. This Thursday from 4-8 p.m., the fall-themed event, sponsored by the Sebewaing Chamber of Commerce, will feature food vendors lined up along the street, live entertainment, and giveaways. In both uptown and downtown Sebewaing, different businesses and venues will open late for the event.
SEBEWAING, MI
abc12.com

13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

Bad Axe man to serve at least 5 years in prison for jail fight

A Bad Axe man will serve at least five years in prison for his role in an assault on a fellow inmate at the Huron County Jail in late April. Joshua Duane Nowiski, 32, was sentenced to five to 30 years in prison on Monday for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by Judge Gerald M. Prill in Huron County 52nd Circuit Court. Nowiski pleaded no contest to the charge on Aug. 15.
BAD AXE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy