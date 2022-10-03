As it stands, this home would make for a great setting for a new horror movie. Now, I'm about to poke fun at this listing but, there are some great things about this house at 1408 14th Street in Bay City, Michigan. The home features original woodwork, hardwood floors, stained glass windows (which I wish were pictured), central air, and a new furnace.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO