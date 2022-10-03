Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
And the winners are … best Michigan roads for color
LANSING — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors started Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association...
recordpatriot.com
Huron County Planning Commission discusses solar ordinance language
The Huron County Planning Commission looked over the recommendations made by DTE for the county solar ordinance, which took up most of the discussion in its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. "(The discussion) really was to clean up a little bit more of the language," said Jeff Smith...
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Animal Control warns of scam on Facebook page
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials are warning of a scam post on the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Facebook page selling bulldog puppies. The post includes details about 12-week old puppies that were adopted from a breeder, and includes a link to a google form. Animal Control said that...
recordpatriot.com
Police chief issues warning against unwanted 'street tags' found in Sebewaing
New unwanted art has been found in parts of Sebewaing. 'Street tags' or graffiti has been found around the village, between Main Street and Grove Street around Third and Fourth Streets. The unwanted art started to appear around the town just a little over a week ago. “We’re not going...
abc12.com
East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
There’s Something Creepy in Every Room of This $75k Bay City Home
As it stands, this home would make for a great setting for a new horror movie. Now, I'm about to poke fun at this listing but, there are some great things about this house at 1408 14th Street in Bay City, Michigan. The home features original woodwork, hardwood floors, stained glass windows (which I wish were pictured), central air, and a new furnace.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 5
October is the start of the Walleye run. We get some tips and tricks on how to teach kids to fish from the Boy Scouts of America. A local teen and his father talks about his cancer diagnosis and a fundraiser to help with his treatments. First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon,...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
recordpatriot.com
Owendale-Gagetown students take field trip
On Sept. 28, the Owendale-Gagetown sixth-grade students went on a field trip to the Point Aux Barques Lighthouse and Huron County Nature Center. This was a fun-filled day learning about the lighthouse history along with animals and plants found in our county. The scavenger hunt at the nature center really...
Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
recordpatriot.com
Moonlight Madness returns to Sebewaing
Get ready for fall fun in Sebewaing as the annual Moonlight Madness and Riverfire returns this week. This Thursday from 4-8 p.m., the fall-themed event, sponsored by the Sebewaing Chamber of Commerce, will feature food vendors lined up along the street, live entertainment, and giveaways. In both uptown and downtown Sebewaing, different businesses and venues will open late for the event.
abc12.com
13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
Dog survives being shot 4 times after allegedly attacking man near Bay County park
HAMPTON TWP, MI — A Sunday morning walk in a Hampton Township park turned violent and bloody when a dog allegedly attacked an elderly man, who in turn repeatedly shot the dog with a derringer. The dog survived, though, and its owners contend he was shot without provocation. About...
abc12.com
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
recordpatriot.com
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
recordpatriot.com
Bad Axe man to serve at least 5 years in prison for jail fight
A Bad Axe man will serve at least five years in prison for his role in an assault on a fellow inmate at the Huron County Jail in late April. Joshua Duane Nowiski, 32, was sentenced to five to 30 years in prison on Monday for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by Judge Gerald M. Prill in Huron County 52nd Circuit Court. Nowiski pleaded no contest to the charge on Aug. 15.
Police release name of slain Saginaw County man allegedly shot by girlfriend
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police have revealed the name of a Saginaw County man fatally shot in his house. About 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a shooting at the residence of 35-year-old Nolan S. Haymon in the 6000 block of Rathburn Road in Taymouth Township, near Birch Run.
