Credits & Loans

Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans

UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model

Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
Social Security expected to pay out up to $1,900 a year more

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you or someone you care about is on Social Security, here is some positive news that will affect how much money you receive from the program. Because of the high inflation reading for August of around 8.3%, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023. This estimate comes from a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group. So, if this estimate is correct, that amount comes to $1,908 in additional money that you will receive next year. It is important to note this amount is an estimate until the official confirmation from the Social Security Administration. Here's how that process works.
Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users

Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
Money Market Accounts, Savings Accounts and CDs: Which One is The Best?

Savings, money market and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts have a few things in common -- they're relatively safe places to save your money and earn some interest. There are some key differences among them, however, including how much they cost, how they limit withdrawals and how much you can earn over time. Here's a breakdown of these different accounts, how they differ from one another and how to choose the right one for you.
