Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss Athletics launches partnership with Altius Sports Partners

With the everchanging landscape throughout college athletics and name, image and likeness (NIL), Ole Miss Athletics has teamed up with Altius Sports Partners (ASP) to further enhance the school’s NIL programming. ASP will provide Ole Miss with innovative and strategic guidance on policy and initiatives as well as educational support to empower Rebel athletes into the future.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Column: What makes Ole Miss uniforms so beloved?

Hello. We interrupt this regularly scheduled programming to talk about one of the most popular and common talking points of Ole Miss football, away from the game itself. Let's talk Ole Miss football threads, also known as uniforms. Every Thursday or Friday before game day, this topic is often hailed,...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Regents sweeps Lake Cormorant in final regular season tune-up

Regents volleyball came away with a victory on Thursday as they swept Lake Cormorant at home (25-22, 25-13, 25-16) in their final regular season contest. The Lady Lions (16-14) avenged their loss to the Gators earlier this season as they continue to get valuable experience against quality opponents before turning their attention to the playoffs next week.
OXFORD, MS
baldwynnews.com

Baldwyn ranked No. 1 in new AP Class 2A poll

BALDWYN | After an opening game loss to Kossuth, Baldwyn’s football team has been dominant on the field in every game. Now, that domination has been noticed statewide as the latest Associated Press poll, released Wednesday, has the Bearcats ranked as the number one team in Class 2A. It’s the first time in a long time Baldwyn has held the honor, possibly dating back to the team’s championship win in 2008.
BALDWYN, MS
Oxford Eagle

Sara Henderson LeMaster Linton

Sara Henderson LeMaster Linton died at Sanctuary Hospice House on October 3, 2022 at age 95. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Anderson M. (A.M.) Linton, Jr. Sara was born in Batesville, Mississippi, March 14, 1927, to Allen Erskine and Ida Keating LeMaster. She graduated...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

2nd Chance Mississippi Raises $160,000, Raffle Winner Awarded $10,000

2nd Chance Mississippi held it’s annual fundraiser last Thursday night at The Green at Harrisons. Executive Director Zach Scruggs said this was the fourth time they held the. fundraiser and it was by far the most successful raising $160,000 through individual donations,. corporate sponsorships and raffle tickets. Everything went...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Blues Festival highlights local, regional talent

OXFORD – When office hours are over, some professors don’t hit the books – they hit the stage. Four such University of Mississippi professors are among the 18 bands scheduled to play during the 11th Oxford Blues Festival, which runs Oct. 6-8 at Harrison’s near the Oxford Square.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in MS

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
MARKS, MS
hottytoddy.com

First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November

For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned. Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November. Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s...
OXFORD, MS
South Reporter

Marshall County loses great servant

District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi to offer forums for county judge candidates

The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi announces a Special Series: Lafayette County 2022 County Judge Candidates Forum (Non-Partisan) via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. on four evenings during October. Zoom is being used to reach voters in the County who may not be able to attend a live program in Oxford. All eight candidates have accepted the invitation to appear. The series consists of four sessions with each session presenting two candidates. Candidate order is by last name alphabetical order.
OXFORD, MS
WBBJ

Report reveals former booster club president stole money

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Cordova High School Baseball Booster Club President stole money. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Oxford Eagle

Overby Center to host “Sisterhood of Editors” program Oct. 5

The Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics will present “A Sisterhood of Editors,” its third program of the fall semester, Wednesday night, Oct.5, at 5:30 p.m. Executive editors Katrice Hardy (Dallas Morning News), Mary Irby-Jones (Louisville Courier-Journal) and Jewell Walston (Asheville Citizen-Times) are all African-American females currently leading some of the most important newsrooms in the South. They will discuss their experiences as news leaders in the region, particularly at a moment in history where the racial/political climate is especially tense. Overby fellow Marquita Smith, herself a former news editor, will moderate.
OXFORD, MS

