The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi announces a Special Series: Lafayette County 2022 County Judge Candidates Forum (Non-Partisan) via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. on four evenings during October. Zoom is being used to reach voters in the County who may not be able to attend a live program in Oxford. All eight candidates have accepted the invitation to appear. The series consists of four sessions with each session presenting two candidates. Candidate order is by last name alphabetical order.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO