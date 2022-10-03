Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Athletics launches partnership with Altius Sports Partners
With the everchanging landscape throughout college athletics and name, image and likeness (NIL), Ole Miss Athletics has teamed up with Altius Sports Partners (ASP) to further enhance the school’s NIL programming. ASP will provide Ole Miss with innovative and strategic guidance on policy and initiatives as well as educational support to empower Rebel athletes into the future.
Column: What makes Ole Miss uniforms so beloved?
Hello. We interrupt this regularly scheduled programming to talk about one of the most popular and common talking points of Ole Miss football, away from the game itself. Let's talk Ole Miss football threads, also known as uniforms. Every Thursday or Friday before game day, this topic is often hailed,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin talks emergence of Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins, Vandy QB AJ Swann
Ole Miss is off to a 5-0 start to the season after its 22-19 win against Kentucky this past Saturday. The Rebels have risen to No. 9 in the AP Poll and will look to move to 6-0 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. One of the surprise stories for Ole Miss...
Oxford Eagle
Regents sweeps Lake Cormorant in final regular season tune-up
Regents volleyball came away with a victory on Thursday as they swept Lake Cormorant at home (25-22, 25-13, 25-16) in their final regular season contest. The Lady Lions (16-14) avenged their loss to the Gators earlier this season as they continue to get valuable experience against quality opponents before turning their attention to the playoffs next week.
Daily Mississippian
Fraternity fight amasses millions of views online as brawl breaks out in stands
Clad in navy blazers, khaki pants, red polo shirts and brown leather loafers, fraternity pledges traded punches as the Rebels and Wildcats traded touchdowns in a close 22-19 win for Ole Miss in the football game against the University of Kentucky on Sat., Oct. 1. Two groups of pledges from...
baldwynnews.com
Baldwyn ranked No. 1 in new AP Class 2A poll
BALDWYN | After an opening game loss to Kossuth, Baldwyn’s football team has been dominant on the field in every game. Now, that domination has been noticed statewide as the latest Associated Press poll, released Wednesday, has the Bearcats ranked as the number one team in Class 2A. It’s the first time in a long time Baldwyn has held the honor, possibly dating back to the team’s championship win in 2008.
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
Oxford Eagle
Sara Henderson LeMaster Linton
Sara Henderson LeMaster Linton died at Sanctuary Hospice House on October 3, 2022 at age 95. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Anderson M. (A.M.) Linton, Jr. Sara was born in Batesville, Mississippi, March 14, 1927, to Allen Erskine and Ida Keating LeMaster. She graduated...
Oxford Eagle
2nd Chance Mississippi Raises $160,000, Raffle Winner Awarded $10,000
2nd Chance Mississippi held it’s annual fundraiser last Thursday night at The Green at Harrisons. Executive Director Zach Scruggs said this was the fourth time they held the. fundraiser and it was by far the most successful raising $160,000 through individual donations,. corporate sponsorships and raffle tickets. Everything went...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Blues Festival highlights local, regional talent
OXFORD – When office hours are over, some professors don’t hit the books – they hit the stage. Four such University of Mississippi professors are among the 18 bands scheduled to play during the 11th Oxford Blues Festival, which runs Oct. 6-8 at Harrison’s near the Oxford Square.
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in MS
MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
hottytoddy.com
First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November
For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned. Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November. Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s...
thelocalvoice.net
New University of Mississippi Faculty Members Bring New Perspectives on Studying the South
Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons spent time on campus before joining faculty. Thomas Wolfe wrote that you can’t go home again, but perhaps it is possible to return to a college campus after a few years away. New University of Mississippi faculty members Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons aren’t...
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
Oxford Eagle
Report: Grand jury has not ‘failed to indict’ suspect in Jay Lee murder case
A recent filing by an attorney for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., claims a Lafayette County Grand Jury “failed to indict” the University of Mississippi graduate for the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, but that’s not what happened. The case has not gone to the grand...
wtva.com
Report: Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang...
Oxford Eagle
League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi to offer forums for county judge candidates
The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi announces a Special Series: Lafayette County 2022 County Judge Candidates Forum (Non-Partisan) via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. on four evenings during October. Zoom is being used to reach voters in the County who may not be able to attend a live program in Oxford. All eight candidates have accepted the invitation to appear. The series consists of four sessions with each session presenting two candidates. Candidate order is by last name alphabetical order.
WBBJ
Report reveals former booster club president stole money
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Cordova High School Baseball Booster Club President stole money. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to...
Oxford Eagle
Overby Center to host “Sisterhood of Editors” program Oct. 5
The Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics will present “A Sisterhood of Editors,” its third program of the fall semester, Wednesday night, Oct.5, at 5:30 p.m. Executive editors Katrice Hardy (Dallas Morning News), Mary Irby-Jones (Louisville Courier-Journal) and Jewell Walston (Asheville Citizen-Times) are all African-American females currently leading some of the most important newsrooms in the South. They will discuss their experiences as news leaders in the region, particularly at a moment in history where the racial/political climate is especially tense. Overby fellow Marquita Smith, herself a former news editor, will moderate.
