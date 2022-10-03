ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio First Lady Reads to Kids at Mary Lou Johnson Library

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine held a book reading in Kenton this afternoon to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled over 355,000 kids, totaling 49% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each...
OHIO STATE
PUCO Issues Special Heating Season Reconnect Order

COLUMBUS, OHIO (Oct. 5, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today issued its Special Reconnect Order for the upcoming heating season. The Special Reconnect Order helps Ohioans served by PUCO-regulated utilities reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season between Oct. 17, 2022, through April 14, 2023.
OHIO STATE
Alliance Spotlights Ohio Historical Marker Program

The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance featured the Ohio Historical Marker program in the Tourism Spotlight. You’re encouraged to tour the historical sites of Hardin County by taking a leisurely car ride visiting all 16 markers and learning about the county’s history. Some of the markers are...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon

Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
KENTON, OH
Parade and Trick or Treat in Kenton Scheduled for October 29

The Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat in the City of Kenton will take place Saturday October 29. Costume judging for the Optimist Club Halloween Parade will start at 2 that afternoon in the parking of the Mary Lou Johnson Library. Costume categories are Best Costume, Best Group, Scariest and...
KENTON, OH
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for Wings Support and Recovery

A ribbon cutting for Wings – Support and Recovery was held Tuesday morning. They are located at 111 East Columbus Street, Second Floor in Kenton. Wings Support and Recovery is a non-profit peer support center. The focus is to assist people who are dealing with mental health and/or addiction...
KENTON, OH
Kenton Rotary Donates to Kenton FFA and JROTC Programs

Kenton High School’s JROTC and FFA programs received a donation from the Kenton Rotary Club. The groups helped serve ice cream at the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Rotary club president Kirk Shepard presented checks to Kenton FFA Advisor Julia Hicks and to JROTC Advisor David Clifford. Kenton High School...
KENTON, OH
Minutes from Kenton Lions Club Meeting Released

The Kenton Lions club held a regular meeting and hosted a Zone meeting on Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 19 members. 9 visiting Zone Lions and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill...
KENTON, OH
Obituary for Paula A. Harp

A visitation for Paula A. Harp will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Grove Cemetery Committal building in Kenton. The family is also planning a celebration of life at the Kenton Eagles following the graveside services.
KENTON, OH

