Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Ohio First Lady Reads to Kids at Mary Lou Johnson Library
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine held a book reading in Kenton this afternoon to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled over 355,000 kids, totaling 49% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each...
wktn.com
PUCO Issues Special Heating Season Reconnect Order
COLUMBUS, OHIO (Oct. 5, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today issued its Special Reconnect Order for the upcoming heating season. The Special Reconnect Order helps Ohioans served by PUCO-regulated utilities reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season between Oct. 17, 2022, through April 14, 2023.
wktn.com
Alliance Spotlights Ohio Historical Marker Program
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance featured the Ohio Historical Marker program in the Tourism Spotlight. You’re encouraged to tour the historical sites of Hardin County by taking a leisurely car ride visiting all 16 markers and learning about the county’s history. Some of the markers are...
wktn.com
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Parade and Trick or Treat in Kenton Scheduled for October 29
The Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat in the City of Kenton will take place Saturday October 29. Costume judging for the Optimist Club Halloween Parade will start at 2 that afternoon in the parking of the Mary Lou Johnson Library. Costume categories are Best Costume, Best Group, Scariest and...
wktn.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for Wings Support and Recovery
A ribbon cutting for Wings – Support and Recovery was held Tuesday morning. They are located at 111 East Columbus Street, Second Floor in Kenton. Wings Support and Recovery is a non-profit peer support center. The focus is to assist people who are dealing with mental health and/or addiction...
wktn.com
Orchard Donates Customer’s Keep the Change Money to God’s Lifeline
Saying “Keep the Change” at a local orchard means also making a donation to a Mt. Victory organization. Since Black’s Shady Knoll Orchard, on State Route 31 just north of Mt. Victory, reopened in 2013, some customers have said “keep the change” after making a purchase.
wktn.com
Kenton Girls 8th Grade Volleyball falls to Bellefontaine High School 2-0
The Lady Wildcats played a back and forth game for half of set #1 until Bellefontaine went on two scoring runs of 4 and 5 points to defeat Kenton 15-25. The same was true in the 2nd set. Then Bellefonatine scored the last 4 points to end the match 20-25.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wktn.com
Kenton Rotary Donates to Kenton FFA and JROTC Programs
Kenton High School’s JROTC and FFA programs received a donation from the Kenton Rotary Club. The groups helped serve ice cream at the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Rotary club president Kirk Shepard presented checks to Kenton FFA Advisor Julia Hicks and to JROTC Advisor David Clifford. Kenton High School...
wktn.com
Minutes from Kenton Lions Club Meeting Released
The Kenton Lions club held a regular meeting and hosted a Zone meeting on Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 19 members. 9 visiting Zone Lions and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill...
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Volleyball beat Van Wert High School 3-0
Kenton beat Van Wert in 3 sets (25-23, 25-18, 25-18). Leading offense, Macee Heckathorn with 9 kills and 7 blocks. Sadie Larrabee had 8 kills and 8 blocks. Olivia Nolting and Cailyn Hopkins added 4 kills each. Morgan Lyons tallied 6 kills and 11 receptions. Dominating defense Brynn Bulter 11...
wktn.com
Obituary for Paula A. Harp
A visitation for Paula A. Harp will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Grove Cemetery Committal building in Kenton. The family is also planning a celebration of life at the Kenton Eagles following the graveside services.
Comments / 0