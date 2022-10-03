ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans are Pissed at This Texas City Ranking

When venturing across the United States, you won’t find residents prouder of their state than Texans. The Lone Star state is full of diehard Texans that truly believe no other state could be better. The only thing that truly divides these Texans is what city is the best. While...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Enchiladas

There are enchiladas on every menu of every Tex-Mex restaurant in town and they generally lean toward the “Mex” side of the hyphen. You’ve eaten them, you’re familiar with them. At Candente, the restaurant skews “Tex,” and the prime example is the Museum District eatery’s brisket enchilada plate. One of the signature dishes on the restaurant’s smoke-heavy menu, these rolled beauties are filled with chopped, smoked brisket from the restaurant’s sister establishment, The Pit Room. The USDA prime beef is accentuated lovingly with cheddar cheese, tangy pickled red onion and barbecue sauce. Yes, you read that right – barbecue sauce drizzled lightly over enchiladas rather than a customary gravy.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

The 10 Best Foodie Cities in America. Where Did Houston Rank on The List?

If you're looking for a getaway in a place with EPIC FOOD, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at 182 U.S. cities and ranked them based on their "foodie" appeal. They weighed 29 different factors, including the cost of restaurants and groceries . . . the number, diversity, and quality of gourmet options . . . and the local food, including food trucks and farmer's markets.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Today is National Taco Day, and if you want hot tacos on flour or corn, pretzel or waffle cone, Houston knows how to serve up the best tacos. In Houston, taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Mary J. Blige delivers a ‘Gorgeous’ concert to Houston fans

Mary J. Blige gave a whole new meaning to the saying “Life is better in boots” because she put on her tall boots and left a Texas-size print on the hearts of the Houston metro area. The ‘Queen of R&B’ gave fans 90 minutes of high-energy performance recently...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Miss Texas makes history as first Filipino American to win Miss USA 2022

Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel made history on Monday, October 3, becoming the first Filipino American to win Miss USA 2022. She will now represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023, in New Orleans, according to Insider. Gabriel, a 28-year-old Harris County resident, was also...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA

BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
BRENHAM, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue Chicken

We understand why barbecue lovers treat a good brisket like a sculpture by Rodin. Smoking a brisket is arduous and takes skill. Ruin it and you’re left with a useless block of stone. But, we’d argue it’s at least as an impressive feat of culinary art when the humble chicken is elevated to masterpiece status. If the Mona Lisa was a chicken, it would be lovingly housed at Gatlin’s BBQ for art aficionados everywhere to enjoy.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston billionaire makes another huge donation

I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

