Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texans are Pissed at This Texas City Ranking
When venturing across the United States, you won’t find residents prouder of their state than Texans. The Lone Star state is full of diehard Texans that truly believe no other state could be better. The only thing that truly divides these Texans is what city is the best. While...
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
Before Pappas there was Luther's BBQ, a restaurant with very '90s TV ads
Acquisition of the '90s-classic chain allowed Pappas to expand its barbecue business across Houston.
Texan near Houston claims $19 million Lotto Texas jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Enchiladas
There are enchiladas on every menu of every Tex-Mex restaurant in town and they generally lean toward the “Mex” side of the hyphen. You’ve eaten them, you’re familiar with them. At Candente, the restaurant skews “Tex,” and the prime example is the Museum District eatery’s brisket enchilada plate. One of the signature dishes on the restaurant’s smoke-heavy menu, these rolled beauties are filled with chopped, smoked brisket from the restaurant’s sister establishment, The Pit Room. The USDA prime beef is accentuated lovingly with cheddar cheese, tangy pickled red onion and barbecue sauce. Yes, you read that right – barbecue sauce drizzled lightly over enchiladas rather than a customary gravy.
iheart.com
The 10 Best Foodie Cities in America. Where Did Houston Rank on The List?
If you're looking for a getaway in a place with EPIC FOOD, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at 182 U.S. cities and ranked them based on their "foodie" appeal. They weighed 29 different factors, including the cost of restaurants and groceries . . . the number, diversity, and quality of gourmet options . . . and the local food, including food trucks and farmer's markets.
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
cw39.com
Where to eat the best chili in Texas & every state in the country: Report finds
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is a staple of the state of Texas with cooks, grillers, and chefs all across the state claiming their recipe is the best and more than likely backing it up at every chili cook-off or competition they can enter. But what restaurant in the Lone...
cw39.com
Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Today is National Taco Day, and if you want hot tacos on flour or corn, pretzel or waffle cone, Houston knows how to serve up the best tacos. In Houston, taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country.
It's October! Here's what weather Houstonians can expect this year
Early October often still feels like summer, with high temperatures hitting in the 90s, but by the end of the month, the average high drops into the upper 70s.
defendernetwork.com
Mary J. Blige delivers a ‘Gorgeous’ concert to Houston fans
Mary J. Blige gave a whole new meaning to the saying “Life is better in boots” because she put on her tall boots and left a Texas-size print on the hearts of the Houston metro area. The ‘Queen of R&B’ gave fans 90 minutes of high-energy performance recently...
Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?
HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
papercitymag.com
NextGen Real Estate Sells Former NFL Standout Mario Williams’ Beyond Princely Houston Estate — Get a Look Around
NextGen Luxe managed the sale of former NFL star Marion Williams' 701 W Friar Tuck estate to anonymous buyers, also represented by the brokerage. This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. If you have your finger on the pulse of the Houston...
Houston Chronicle
Miss Texas makes history as first Filipino American to win Miss USA 2022
Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel made history on Monday, October 3, becoming the first Filipino American to win Miss USA 2022. She will now represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023, in New Orleans, according to Insider. Gabriel, a 28-year-old Harris County resident, was also...
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue Chicken
We understand why barbecue lovers treat a good brisket like a sculpture by Rodin. Smoking a brisket is arduous and takes skill. Ruin it and you’re left with a useless block of stone. But, we’d argue it’s at least as an impressive feat of culinary art when the humble chicken is elevated to masterpiece status. If the Mona Lisa was a chicken, it would be lovingly housed at Gatlin’s BBQ for art aficionados everywhere to enjoy.
Popular Black-owned sneaker & streetwear store owner says they’re being pushed out by Galleria Mall
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban streetwear retailer in Houston’s Galleria Mall, is considering moving its entire operation from the Galleria to a new flagship store in Upper Kirby after being told by the mall they could sell clothing but could no longer sell shoes in the store because of […]
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Houston clothing store along Southwest Freeway
HOUSTON - One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting at a Houston clothing store, police say. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 11500 block of the Southwest Freeway. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Authorities...
9 puppies rescued from south Houston drainage pipe
HOUSTON — There was much more than you'd expect hiding in a trench next to a major south Houston road. While you might expect to find trash on the side of the road, a group of strangers found a different kind of litter. “It was just a miracle rescue,...
