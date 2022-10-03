Read full article on original website
Kenton Rotary Donates to Kenton FFA and JROTC Programs
Kenton High School’s JROTC and FFA programs received a donation from the Kenton Rotary Club. The groups helped serve ice cream at the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Rotary club president Kirk Shepard presented checks to Kenton FFA Advisor Julia Hicks and to JROTC Advisor David Clifford. Kenton High School...
Ohio First Lady Reads to Kids at Mary Lou Johnson Library
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine held a book reading in Kenton this afternoon to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled over 355,000 kids, totaling 49% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each...
Alliance Spotlights Ohio Historical Marker Program
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance featured the Ohio Historical Marker program in the Tourism Spotlight. You’re encouraged to tour the historical sites of Hardin County by taking a leisurely car ride visiting all 16 markers and learning about the county’s history. Some of the markers are...
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for Wings Support and Recovery
A ribbon cutting for Wings – Support and Recovery was held Tuesday morning. They are located at 111 East Columbus Street, Second Floor in Kenton. Wings Support and Recovery is a non-profit peer support center. The focus is to assist people who are dealing with mental health and/or addiction...
Forest Looking to Fill Two Positions
The Village of Forest is accepting applications for the position of full-time fiscal officer and full time village administrator. Job descriptions and applications can be found on the village’s website: villageofforest.com. Applications and resumes can be submitted to:. Mayor Dean Hankins, 211 West Lima Street in Forest, 45843. The...
Minutes from Kenton Lions Club Meeting Released
The Kenton Lions club held a regular meeting and hosted a Zone meeting on Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 19 members. 9 visiting Zone Lions and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill...
Wyandot County Ag Society Offer Tree Sponsorship Opportunity
The Wyandot County Ag Society is offering the opportunity to purchase a tree for the Wyandot County fairgrounds. Several old trees have been removed and cleaned up around the fairgrounds in the last few years and the tree sale is an effort to replace them. The tree donation is $200.
Obituary for Larry David Walters
Larry David ‘Doby’ Walters, Age 73, passed away peacefully October 4, 2022 at his home in Anna, Ohio. Larry was born in Kenton, Ohio on October 3rd, 1949, to the late Glenna (Fisher) and Dwight Walters. He is. survived by his wife, Marijane Walters. Larry grew up in...
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Volleyball beat Van Wert High School 3-0
Kenton beat Van Wert in 3 sets (25-23, 25-18, 25-18). Leading offense, Macee Heckathorn with 9 kills and 7 blocks. Sadie Larrabee had 8 kills and 8 blocks. Olivia Nolting and Cailyn Hopkins added 4 kills each. Morgan Lyons tallied 6 kills and 11 receptions. Dominating defense Brynn Bulter 11...
Obituary for Paula A. Harp
A visitation for Paula A. Harp will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Grove Cemetery Committal building in Kenton. The family is also planning a celebration of life at the Kenton Eagles following the graveside services.
Obituary for Rolland L. “Pete” Rodabaugh
Rolland L. “Pete” Rodabaugh, age 89, of Mt. Blanchard, died at 6:35am on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Pete was born in Delaware Township in Hancock County on February 7, 1933, to the late Berley and Jesse (Thomas) Rodabaugh. On January 2, 2955, he married Beverly Bowman and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2008.
Kenton Girls 8th Grade Volleyball falls to Bellefontaine High School 2-0
The Lady Wildcats played a back and forth game for half of set #1 until Bellefontaine went on two scoring runs of 4 and 5 points to defeat Kenton 15-25. The same was true in the 2nd set. Then Bellefonatine scored the last 4 points to end the match 20-25.
Obituary for Cyril Arhl Oates Jr
Funeral services for Cyril Arhl Oates Jr will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Carl Redding officiating. Burial will follow at Byhalia Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the funeral home.
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
Parade and Trick or Treat in Kenton Scheduled for October 29
The Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat in the City of Kenton will take place Saturday October 29. Costume judging for the Optimist Club Halloween Parade will start at 2 that afternoon in the parking of the Mary Lou Johnson Library. Costume categories are Best Costume, Best Group, Scariest and...
Haunting fun in store this month at Brownella Cottage
GALION—The Galion History Center is looking forward to a hauntingly fun October on their historic campus! October events will center around the Brownella Cottage complex (132 S. Union St.). Brownella Cottage is known as one of Ohio’s most haunted locations. Brownella Cottage was built in 1887 for Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife, Ella. The Cottage is beautifully preserved and features all of the Brown’s original furniture, making it an incredibly rare house museum. Visitors have a slate of fun events to choose from for all ages! Put on your detective hat and solve the murder of the Brownella Cottage caretaker at Murder Mystery CLUE, or join in a Ghost Walk tour and explore the paranormal activity at the home, and don’t miss out on making Brownella Cottage a stop on your Trick-Or-Treat path during Galion community Trick-Or-Treat hours!
Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene
VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.
Stabbing Suspect Being Sought by Lima Police
A stabbing at Our Daily Bread in Lima occurred Tuesday afternoon. Lima Police identified the suspect as Juan Fuentes. He is a 59 year old black male. He was last seen wearing a orange and black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was last observed fleeing in a silver Toyota Sienna with...
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
