Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son
Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
KCRG.com
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
superhits106.com
Dubuque felon with firearm sentenced to federal prison
A Dubuque felon was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm. 22 year old Tremaine Moore was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. Documents state Dubuque police pulled over Moore because he did not have a front license plate and it had dark front windows. After a police K-9 indicated that the scent of illegal narcotics was coming from the vehicle.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Attorney: August 30 police shooting was "pretty obvious call" for officers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — On Wednesday the Linn County Attorney's Office announced it would not pursue criminal charges against two officers who fatally shot a Cedar Rapids man in August. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says he reviewed police body camera footage, witness narratives, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
superhits106.com
Dubuque man assaults ex-girlfriend
Dubuque police said a Dubuque man choked and head-butted his former girlfriend, breaking her nose. 22 year old Malik Ecford of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Reports state that Ecford assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her University of Dubuque residence on Monday.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Attorney & Iowa AG say CRPD officers justified in deadly August shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Attorney's Office says Cedar Rapids Police officers were justified in a deadly shooting in late August. Multiple officers from CRPD responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle, 5560 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids, in the early morning hours of August 30th.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man arrested after headbutting ex-girlfriend and breaking her nose
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, at approximately 4:22 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a cul-de-sac on Collins St for a report of a 911 hang-up. Officers were advised that a female victim was assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend. On scene, officers found the victim and her two roommates....
KCJJ
Domestic incident leads to arrest of Cedar Rapids man
A domestic incident in Lone Tree has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids man on assault charges. The incident occurred around 7:50 am in the 6000 block of River Junction Road and involved 40-year-old Aaron Sullivan of Staub Court Northeast. He was taking his intimate partner to their shared residence there during an argument. The victim stated that they tried to leave the vehicle while it was moving, but Sullivan wouldn’t allow it. Once the vehicle was stopped, the victim got out, followed by Sullivan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Judge denies change of venue request for Palo man charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied the motion of one of the two persons accused of killing a Palo woman back in July that his trial be moved to another location. Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley are both charged with killing Jodie Bevans. Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Threatening A Man With A Knife
Authorities say a man threatened to cut another man’s “heart out” before throwing a knife at him outside of Dubuque. 66 year old Richard Hos of Dubuque was arrested at 11 p.m. Monday near his residence on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. A report says that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 10 p.m. Monday to the residence of 42 year old Jesse Birch of Dubuque. Birch said Hos cut the seat of Birch’s motorcycle while it was parked in front of Birch’s residence and then confronted Birch with the knife in the driveway. Hos then told Birch, “I’m going to cut your heart out.” Birch retreated under a carport, and Hos threw the knife at him. Surveillance camera footage shows Hos throwing the knife.
KCRG.com
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 17th, 2022, police responded to a report of an alleged theft in the 800 block of Wacker Drive. Anyone with information is asked to submit it here.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with stabbing boyfriend over affair
An argument over an affair led to an Iowa City woman being arrested for assault. The initial call to the residence on Shamrock Drive on July 3rd was about a female having a seizure. While the woman, identified as 30-year-old Montesha Walker, was being treated, an officer observed a man standing by the door covered in blood. He alleged that Walker stabbed him, but it was accidental due to her confusion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman charged in domestic incident
A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested Monday night after physically assaulting her boyfriend. The incident occurred at the Finkbine Lane Apartments at around 11:45 pm. 18-year-old Makeyah Hoffman of 8th Avenue Southeast and the victim were in an argument regarding their relationship status. Police say that Hoffman admitted to pushing the man, stating that he then pushed her back.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman reportedly makes good on threat to hurt person and is charged with assault
An Iowa City woman reportedly made good on a threat to assault another woman, and has been charged for the incident. Police say 35-year-old Kesha Exum of Bittersweet Court went to pick up a friend down the street from her residence at noon on September 30th. There, she saw another woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the window down. According to the friend and the victim, Exum said, “Didn’t I tell you I was going to beat your ass when I saw you?” She then reportedly punched the woman in the face through the open driver’s window. The victim suffered swelling and a small cut to her lip. She was allegedly bleeding on the concrete when she got out of her vehicle.
KCRG.com
Linn County Sheriff’s office warns of scammers using employee names
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of scammers using the actual names of Sheriff’s Office employees and advising the victims that they have missed jury duty and now have a warrant issued for their arrest. Victims are then told they...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs and firearms
A search warrant executed on an Iowa City man’s residence reportedly turned up multiple drugs and firearms, leading to his arrest. The incident occurred at 6pm Wednesday at the Shady Glen Court residence of 27-year-old Maurice Bullock. Iowa City police located Bullock outside in a vehicle. A search reportedly turned up a loaded Ruger 57 pistol and a quantity of marijuana in the vehicle.
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of bringing drugs into Johnson County Jail
A North Liberty man has been arrested on a warrant regarding his alleged attempt at bringing drugs into the Johnson County Jail. Police reports indicated that 29-year-old James Stewart of Elmridge Court was charged with OWI 2nd offense the evening of July 28th and taken to the Johnson County Jail. The arresting officer was notified a short time later that deputies discovered a small yellow baggie containing a white powdery substance inside his wallet during a jail intake search.
KCRG.com
Biggest homeless shelter in Waterloo to expand
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Mass shooting at Thailand childcare center is country's deadliest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police said a 34-year-old former policeman killed at least 37 people at a Thailand childcare center, in...
superhits106.com
Dubuque County Teen’s Case Moved To Juvenile Court
The case for a Dubuque County teen accused of stealing firearms from a Maquoketa store has been waived to juvenile court. 17 year old Kasey Jones, of Bernard, was charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, second-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Jones was charged automatically as an adult in the case due to a state law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of serious crimes. Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport confirmed that Jones’ case was waived to juvenile court. A motion for the waiver was filed in August.
KCRG.com
New trial date set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a 17-year-old accused of killing his parents at their home in Cedar Rapids will now stand trial this winter. It was set to start Oct. 18th, but now has been moved to December 20th. Attorneys for Ethan Orton filed a motion about two weeks ago requesting to delay the trial back in February.
Comments / 1