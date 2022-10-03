Read full article on original website
Related
Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) will travel to Starkville (Miss.) this weekend to take on No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) in what will be the first true road test of the season. Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs is set for 11 a.m. (CT) from Davis Wade Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
KARK
Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
KARK
Arkansas MGolf Finishes 3rd at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program finished third (284-293-298=875 / +11) in the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas was led by Julian Perico, who tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 215 (-1) with rounds of 71-74-70. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto all posted top 20 finishes.
KARK
Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARK
Women’s Golf Finishes Third at BCI After Big Final Round
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women’s golf finished the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational in third place after a solid third round on their home course. The No. 15 Razorbacks shot an even-par 288 on Wednesday to move up three spots on the leaderboard and finish the week with a 25-over 889 (299-302-288). Arkansas was also one of two teams to shoot at par or under in the third round. The Razorbacks finished the tournament just four strokes behind second-place Ole Miss and 10 behind winner Mississippi State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman offers KJ Jefferson update, discusses possible contingency plan at QB vs. Mississippi State
After starting the season 3-0 and moving into the top 10 of the AP Poll, Arkansas has lost back-to-back games to Texas A&M and Alabama. And things won’t get any easier for the Razorbacks on Saturday, as they head to Starkville to face No. 23 Mississippi State. One of...
KARK
WATCH: Arkansas players preview Mississippi State matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Starkville this weekend to take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs. On Tuesday, Arkansas players Bumper Pool, Simeon Blair, Ketron Jackson and Ricky Stromberg sat down with the media to talk about the matchup and more. You can watch...
swark.today
Arkansas No. 14 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 14 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll this season after winning the Chile Pepper Festival for the 10th consecutive time on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Alabama is currently the top SEC school in the national poll at...
RELATED PEOPLE
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation executive director resigns
The Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville is looking for a new executive director after its leader for the past three years turned in her resignation. The Walton Family Foundation was created in 1987 and is led by the family of Walmart Inc. founders Sam and Helen Walton. Annie Proietti, one of their granddaughters, is the board chair. The Walton’s youngest son, Jim Walton, is Proietti’s father.
IN THIS ARTICLE
talkbusiness.net
New Owens Corning plant in Fort Smith could open in late 2023
The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Oct. 4) approved two ordinances regarding $138 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds related to the new Owens Corning facility under construction. The first authorized the issuance of up to $115 million in Industrial Development Revenue Bonds on behalf of Owens Corning Composite...
talkbusiness.net
Gean elected chair of Sebastian County Election Commission
Cara Gean, who continues to refuse to explain her vote against a voting site at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, is the new chair of the Sebastian County Election Commission. She was elected to the post at Wednesday’s (Oct. 5) commission meeting. Gean nominated Randy McFadden, the...
Comments / 0