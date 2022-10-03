ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate killed in assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility

By Nicole Cook
BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Saturday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 30-year-old Denarieya Letrex Smith was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by other inmates. He was pronounced dead at 4:03 a.m.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating Smith’s death as a homicide.

He was serving a life sentence following a 2017 attempted murder conviction out of Covington County.

