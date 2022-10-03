ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Picayune Item

LaToya Thomas’ No. 32 Set To Make Bulldog History

STARKVILLE – LaToya Thomas is one of the most remarkable women’s basketball players in Mississippi State history and one of the greatest athletes this university has ever seen. Thomas’ name will always be synonymous with greatness in Starkville, and from here on out, her name and number will forever hang in the rafters of Humphrey Coliseum.
STARKVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Bulldogs Post Nine Total Wins In Tulsa

TULSA, Okla., – Mississippi State men’s tennis team concluded their first college tournament of the fall on Tuesday. All eight members of the Bulldogs’ roster were in action at the ITA All-American Championships across their four-day stint at the event and came away with nine total victories.
TULSA, OK
Picayune Item

Ninth-ranked EMCC Lions look to bounce back at home against Coahoma

SCOOBA – Looking to bounce back for the second time this season, the ninth-ranked Lions of East Mississippi Community College stay at home to play host to the Coahoma Tigers during Thursday’s MACCC North Division football action on the Scooba campus. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at EMCC’s Sullivan-Windham Field.
SCOOBA, MS
Picayune Item

MSU announces special Tim Tebow program Friday

STARKVILLE, Miss.—One of America’s favorite sports and entertainment figures—Tim Tebow—will be a special guest at Mississippi State this Friday [Oct. 7] with a program especially for students at 4 p.m. “More Cowbell, More Purpose: A Conversation with Tim Tebow” will feature Tebow in conversation on stage...
STARKVILLE, MS

