Read full article on original website
Related
Picayune Item
No. 8 Bulldogs Collect Team and Individual Titles at Blessings Collegiate Invitational
The Bulldogs, who entered the day two strokes back of Magnolia State foe, No. 10 Ole Miss, delivered a stellar final 18 to capture the title. In the final round of the event, Mississippi State was 2-under par as a team, eight strokes better in the final round than Ole Miss who was 6-over par for the day and 21-over par for the tournament.
Picayune Item
LaToya Thomas’ No. 32 Set To Make Bulldog History
STARKVILLE – LaToya Thomas is one of the most remarkable women’s basketball players in Mississippi State history and one of the greatest athletes this university has ever seen. Thomas’ name will always be synonymous with greatness in Starkville, and from here on out, her name and number will forever hang in the rafters of Humphrey Coliseum.
Picayune Item
Bulldogs Post Nine Total Wins In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla., – Mississippi State men’s tennis team concluded their first college tournament of the fall on Tuesday. All eight members of the Bulldogs’ roster were in action at the ITA All-American Championships across their four-day stint at the event and came away with nine total victories.
Picayune Item
Ninth-ranked EMCC Lions look to bounce back at home against Coahoma
SCOOBA – Looking to bounce back for the second time this season, the ninth-ranked Lions of East Mississippi Community College stay at home to play host to the Coahoma Tigers during Thursday’s MACCC North Division football action on the Scooba campus. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at EMCC’s Sullivan-Windham Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Picayune Item
MSU announces special Tim Tebow program Friday
STARKVILLE, Miss.—One of America’s favorite sports and entertainment figures—Tim Tebow—will be a special guest at Mississippi State this Friday [Oct. 7] with a program especially for students at 4 p.m. “More Cowbell, More Purpose: A Conversation with Tim Tebow” will feature Tebow in conversation on stage...
Comments / 0