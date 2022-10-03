Read full article on original website
Michigan football freshman tracker: Eight have burned redshirt through 5 games
Michigan had six true freshmen burn their redshirt last season, playing in more than four games. Through five games in 2022, the Wolverines have already had eight freshmen lose their redshirt. Head coach Jim Harbaugh hasn’t been afraid to play young players during this Michigan tenure, but the team has...
Indiana woman wins $1 million jackpot while traveling through Michigan
LANSING, MI -- An Indiana woman and her husband are looking forward to some financial relief after she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. The 57-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- said she didn’t even know she’d won the jackpot until a few days after she bought the ticket.
Lions rookie Josh Paschal eager to help defense after making practice debut
ALLEN PARK -- Josh Paschal had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday, in a moment the Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman said he’s been waiting for his entire life. Paschal, the team’s second-round pick, missed mandatory minicamp, training camp and the preseason before opening the season on PUP....
Detroit Lions remain confident in short-term fix at kicker and Austin Seibert
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain on the quest to find stability at kicker, with a new short-term fix in the house and Austin Seibert back at practice. Dominik Eberle was released after missing two extra-point attempts and sending a kick out of bounds in last week’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Seibert has been dealing with a right groin injury over the previous two weeks. The 25-year-old kicker returned to practice earlier this week, and the team continues to feel like he can be the long-term answer.
Lions DL Demetrius Taylor expected to make debut vs. Patriots while moving outside
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions undrafted rookie defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor is expected to make his NFL debut against the New England Patriots in Week 5. While Taylor fought his way onto the roster from the interior, it sounds like he’ll get his first taste of action from the outside.
Patriots place ex-Michigan State QB on injured reserve before game vs. Lions
ALLEN PARK -- The New England Patriots are going through some things at quarterback ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain, while former Michigan State standout Brian Hoyer landed on injured reserve with a concussion, per NFL Network. Hoyer left last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a brain injury, which pushed fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe into action.
Lions at Patriots: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 5
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-3) hit the road to face the New England Patriots (1-3) in a crucial game before the bye week. Detroit has the league’s highest-scoring offense through four games, while its defense is once again among the league’s worst. This post will serve...
Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
Michigan spending $375M to attract billions in EV battery investments
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan is getting two multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery facilities thanks to a recently replenished economic development fund. The Michigan Strategic Fund awarded $375 million to the projects just one day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on depositing $846.1 million into a pot of state dollars designed to attract big business.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Jerry Vainisi, former Super Bowl-winning Bears GM and Lions executive, dies at 80
Jerry Vainisi, who worked for the Detroit Lions after gaining fame as a Super Bowl-winning general manager for the Chicago Bears, has died at 80. Vainisi was general manager of the Bears for four seasons, including the famed 1985 team that won it all. His teams went 47-17, with a 4-2 record across three postseason berths. He then became vice president of player personnel for the Lions in 1987. That’s a position he held until 1990, leaving to help create the World League of American Football, which would eventually morph into NFL Europe.
Lions down 8 offensive players at practice; K Austin Seibert, OL Jonah Jackson return
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell said the Detroit Lions would be short-handed on offense at Wednesday’s practice, and the second-year head coach wasn’t kidding. The Lions were without running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), DJ Chark (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle), Quintez Cephus (foot), and tight end T.J. Hockenson, interior offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot/toe). They were without linebacker Chris Board and defensive lineman John Cominsky on the other side.
Ex-Lions wide receiver back in town for free-agent visit in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a free-agent visit per the league’s transaction wire. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Lions kicking the tires on a receiver, with DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) missing Wednesday’s practice. Reynolds (62), Tom Kennedy (60), Kalif Raymond (38), Cephus (33) and Maurice Alexander (two) saw snaps at receiver in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Patriots’ Bill Belichick praises 2 elite special-teams weapons for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- It’s no secret that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a long-time connoisseur of great special teams. And Belichick had the ultimate praise for two Detroit Lions specialists, calling them the best in the game at what they do. Belichick referred to Jack Fox...
Michigan utility regulators launch audit of storm response, demand answers
LANSING, MICH. – Regulators of Michigan’s major electric utilities are unimpressed with the state’s two largest power providers’ storm responses and lack of progress toward minimizing outages. This week, it ordered an independent audit to track down why. The Michigan Public Service Commission on Oct. 5,...
Lions’ Jared Goff not dwelling on past before meeting with Bill Belichick’s Patriots
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t dwelling on his past against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots ahead of his next meeting with the team. The Lions head to New England to face the Patriots in Week 5 action before their bye. Goff has faced...
Michigan FedEx driver accused of stealing $96K worth of Foot Locker merchandise
EASTPOINTE, MI – A Michigan FedEx driver has been charged after police found $96,000 worth of stolen Foot Locker merchandise in his home. Morris Jones, 40, of Eastpointe was arraigned in the 38th District Court in Eastpointe on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property this week.
Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have pulled their support from a 20-year-old Michigan House of Representatives candidate aiming to become the youngest state legislator in state history after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson is running...
Breweries, restaurants and a zoo: Explore the scenic Lansing River Trail
LANSING, MI - Whether you’re looking for a short, scenic bike ride or a day-long adventure, the Lansing River Trail is packed with a little bit of everything. The southern leg of this 20-mile paved corridor treats you to amazing views of wetlands and woodlands. Other sections take you through the downtown of our state capital, then a spur that connects to nearby Michigan State University. A northern section travels to trendy Old Town. Along the way, there’s so much to stop and explore: the confluence of two rivers, 19 parks, the Impression 5 Science Center and even a zoo.
