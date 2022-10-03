ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions remain confident in short-term fix at kicker and Austin Seibert

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain on the quest to find stability at kicker, with a new short-term fix in the house and Austin Seibert back at practice. Dominik Eberle was released after missing two extra-point attempts and sending a kick out of bounds in last week’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Seibert has been dealing with a right groin injury over the previous two weeks. The 25-year-old kicker returned to practice earlier this week, and the team continues to feel like he can be the long-term answer.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Patriots place ex-Michigan State QB on injured reserve before game vs. Lions

ALLEN PARK -- The New England Patriots are going through some things at quarterback ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain, while former Michigan State standout Brian Hoyer landed on injured reserve with a concussion, per NFL Network. Hoyer left last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a brain injury, which pushed fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe into action.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Lions at Patriots: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 5

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-3) hit the road to face the New England Patriots (1-3) in a crucial game before the bye week. Detroit has the league’s highest-scoring offense through four games, while its defense is once again among the league’s worst. This post will serve...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
BRIGHTON, MI
Person
Andrew Kahn
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Jerry Vainisi, former Super Bowl-winning Bears GM and Lions executive, dies at 80

Jerry Vainisi, who worked for the Detroit Lions after gaining fame as a Super Bowl-winning general manager for the Chicago Bears, has died at 80. Vainisi was general manager of the Bears for four seasons, including the famed 1985 team that won it all. His teams went 47-17, with a 4-2 record across three postseason berths. He then became vice president of player personnel for the Lions in 1987. That’s a position he held until 1990, leaving to help create the World League of American Football, which would eventually morph into NFL Europe.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions down 8 offensive players at practice; K Austin Seibert, OL Jonah Jackson return

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell said the Detroit Lions would be short-handed on offense at Wednesday’s practice, and the second-year head coach wasn’t kidding. The Lions were without running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), DJ Chark (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle), Quintez Cephus (foot), and tight end T.J. Hockenson, interior offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot/toe). They were without linebacker Chris Board and defensive lineman John Cominsky on the other side.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Ex-Lions wide receiver back in town for free-agent visit in Detroit

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a free-agent visit per the league’s transaction wire. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Lions kicking the tires on a receiver, with DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) missing Wednesday’s practice. Reynolds (62), Tom Kennedy (60), Kalif Raymond (38), Cephus (33) and Maurice Alexander (two) saw snaps at receiver in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Breweries, restaurants and a zoo: Explore the scenic Lansing River Trail

LANSING, MI - Whether you’re looking for a short, scenic bike ride or a day-long adventure, the Lansing River Trail is packed with a little bit of everything. The southern leg of this 20-mile paved corridor treats you to amazing views of wetlands and woodlands. Other sections take you through the downtown of our state capital, then a spur that connects to nearby Michigan State University. A northern section travels to trendy Old Town. Along the way, there’s so much to stop and explore: the confluence of two rivers, 19 parks, the Impression 5 Science Center and even a zoo.
LANSING, MI
