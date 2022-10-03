Read full article on original website
Video shows Warriors' Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole
One day after Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team for punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice, a video of the incident was leaked. On Friday, TMZ distributed video that shows Green standing on the wing during a stoppage in play, while Poole is on the baseline. Green walks over to Poole and bumps him with his chest before Poole shoves Green. At that point, Green takes a swing with his right hand before both players go to the ground behind the...
LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr. out for the year following shoulder surgery
LSU’s wide receiver room took a hit this week. Chris Hilton Jr. underwent shoulder surgery that is expected to end his season. Hilton didn’t get a ton of action in LSU’s crowded receiver room, but he has played 70 snaps this year and got the start against Mississippi State. He’s been targeted 10 times, catching seven passes for 109 yards.
