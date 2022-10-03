ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Comments / 11

Love Jerusalem
3d ago

That's so sad. That's why the criminals are running loose because these Cops are not risking their lives for pennies.

Reply(5)
11
Chris M
3d ago

If you don't run with a certain person or people under HCSO, they'll make your job harder on you to force you to quit or come up with a lie to have you fired and let those who they're friends or what have you do whatever they want and pay them overtime or give comp time to without them even working to earn it.

Reply(3)
3
Claireluvstotravel
3d ago

Low salaries in MS are typical. That's why I moved away over 20 years ago. When I interviewed for my first job and they offered $18.50 an hour I nearly fell out of my chair! I was earning $9 an hour with many years of clerical experience and an associates degree. Needless to say I never returned even after retiring.

Reply
3
Related
The Associated Press

Police to limit Mississippi capital roadblocks after lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi’s capital city have agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks in response to a lawsuit that said Jackson officers were violating people’s constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure. A settlement was filed Wednesday in the federal class-action lawsuit that the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center filed in February against the city of Jackson and its police chief. The settlement bans general checkpoints and limits arrests and towing if drivers are ticketed for a traffic violation. The lawsuit accused the police department in the 80% Black city of using roadblocks in majority-Black and low-income neighborhoods to try to catch crime suspects. “Checkpoints — which don’t fight crime — are costly and wreak havoc on disproportionately impacted poor and Black communities,” Mississippi Center for Justice president and CEO Vangela M. Wade said in a statement Thursday.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Metro police agencies increasing salaries to woo new officers

CLINTON, Miss. — More police agencies in the metro are having to increase salaries because a bidding war is underway. The Jackson Police Department bumped its pay to $45,000 for starting officers after Capitol Police stepped out with $42,500 for its starting pay. Other agencies are taking note and breaking out the checkbook, fearing if they don't pay now, they will lose more officers soon.
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, October 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jackson Municipal Court judge has ensured the mother accused of...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
Madison County Journal

Teens sentenced for roles in carjackings

Three Jackson teens have each been sentenced for their roles in a carjacking spree that spanned multiple cities in the metro area last year, Madison County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said this week. “These three teenagers came into Madison County — not once but twice — with the sole intent...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April.
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison police nab man after pursuit

A convicted felon driving a stolen pickup who led Madison police on a high-speed pursuit last week is accused of assaulting law enforcement officers as well and remains in custody on a more than $2 million bond, the authorities said. The man, Jonathan Santino Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, was arrested...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
WAPT

Clinton murder suspect denied bond

JACKSON, Miss. — A Hinds County judge denied bond Wednesday for aClinton murder suspect. William Edwards is accused of killing community activist and founder of the Better Men Society founder, 45-year-old Robert "Bobby" Davis. Davis was killed May 1 at a house on Hanna Drive. The bond hearing before...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Attorney says Richard’s last day for picking up trash in Jackson could be Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attorney for Richard’s Disposal says his client is considering ending trash collections in the city after Saturday if the company isn’t paid. “I can confirm there is the possibility he would stop if something isn’t worked out by then,” said John Walker, attorney for the New Orleans-based Richard’s. “Saturday has been discussed as the last day and is what is being considered.”
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg to hold amnesty period for past due fines

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will hold an amnesty period for past due fines starting in October. If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid being arrested and have your warrant dismissed if you voluntarily come to the Municipal […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Legislature#State Of Mississippi#Bureau Of Investigation#The Capitol Police
WJTV 12

Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

4-year-old Flowood child found safe, missing child alert canceled

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for four-year-old Nikolas Balderas of Flowood, Mississippi. According to MBI, the child has been located and is safe. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
FLOWOOD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJTV 12

Rankin County woman accused of stabbing roommate

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a […]
FLORENCE, MS
WAPT

Richard's Disposal employee shot while on break, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Northside Drive. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a Richard's Disposal employee was on his lunch break when he was shot in the leg. Hearn said 24-year-old Bobby Jones was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

26 graduate from JPD Citizens Police Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a special graduation at the Police Training Academy on Monday night, but it was not for new officers. It was for capital city residents who signed up for the Jackson Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. There were 26 participants; 24 of them are...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy