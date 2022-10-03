Read full article on original website
Love Jerusalem
3d ago
That's so sad. That's why the criminals are running loose because these Cops are not risking their lives for pennies.
Chris M
3d ago
If you don't run with a certain person or people under HCSO, they'll make your job harder on you to force you to quit or come up with a lie to have you fired and let those who they're friends or what have you do whatever they want and pay them overtime or give comp time to without them even working to earn it.
Claireluvstotravel
3d ago
Low salaries in MS are typical. That's why I moved away over 20 years ago. When I interviewed for my first job and they offered $18.50 an hour I nearly fell out of my chair! I was earning $9 an hour with many years of clerical experience and an associates degree. Needless to say I never returned even after retiring.
