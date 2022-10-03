ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Football Enters Week 6 as Major Underdog Against Michigan

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuJ3Q_0iKJxrrU00

Coming off a loss at Nebraska, Indiana football hosts No. 4 Michigan for a Noon ET kickoff on Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The start of Big Ten East play represents Indiana's biggest challenge of the 2022 season so far.

No. 4 Michigan comes to Bloomington for a Noon ET kickoff on Saturday as 22-point favorites over Indiana, according to the SI Sportsbook. Indiana's homecoming game will be featured on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, which begins at 10 a.m. ET from the South End Zone Plaza at Memorial Stadium. The pregame show is hosted by Rob Stone and includes analysis from Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer.

Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are off to a 5-0 start as they attempt to return to the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. Michigan won its first three games against Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn by an average of 49.7 points, but the start of Big Ten play has come with closer matchups. Michigan snuck by with a 34-27 win over Maryland in Week 4, and secured a 27-14 victory at Iowa last week.

Cade McNamara started all 14 games for Michigan's College Football Playoff team last season, but Harbaugh stretched Michigan's quarterback competition into non-conference play. McNamara started against Colorado State in the season opener, and J.J. McCarthy started versus Hawaii in Week 2. McCarthy completed 11-of-12 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, which Harbaugh called a "near-flawless performance."

McCarthy has since started each game for Michigan, and his 78.6 completion percentage ranks first in the nation among qualified passers. A true sophomore, McCarthy has thrown for 848 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Despite McCarthy's strong play, Michigan has arguable been even more dominant in the run game. Blake Corum is averaging 6.6 yards per carry on 93 attempts with 10 touchdowns through five games.

Indiana has allowed 142.6 rushing yards per game, third most in the Big Ten this season, and gave up 136 yards to Anthony Grant over the weekend at Nebraska.  The Hoosiers lost two games in a row after a 3-0 start, and the remaining schedule still includes a full Big Ten East slate and the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.

Related stories on Indiana football:

  • WHAT WENT WRONG IN 35-21 LOSS TO NEBRASKA: Nebraska held Indiana scoreless in the second half of Saturday's matchup in Lincoln, Neb., leading to a 35-21 Cornhusker win. With this loss, Indiana moves to 3-2 on the season with a home game against No. 4 Michigan next week. Here's what went wrong and what went right for Indiana on Saturday. CLICK HERE
  • TOM ALLEN REACTS TO LOSS AT NEBRASKA: Indiana drops its second road game of the season to Nebraska, who won 35-21 on Saturday night. Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen addresses the loss in a post game press conference. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire interview. CLICK HERE
  • CONNOR BAZELAK COMMENTS ON LOSS AT NEBRASKA: Read what Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak said after the Hoosiers' 35-21 loss to Nebraska on the road. Bazelak completed 22-of-44 passes for 223 yards in the defeat. Follow along with the transcript, or watch the attached press conference video. CLICK HERE
  • NEBRASKA DEFEATS INDIANA 35-21: Indiana had all the momentum heading into the halftime locker room, but the Hoosiers were shut out in the second half in a 35-21 loss to Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Indiana Basketball Pro Day an Intriguing Sign For Program’s Future

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the first time in program history, Indiana will host a Pro Day on Friday prior to Hoosier Hysteria. Representatives from all 30 NBA teams are invited to watch the 2022-23 Hoosiers go through a pro-style combine workout. "I think when you've got high expectations and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Lincoln, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fox#Colorado State
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
WFYI

Purdue student killed inside campus residence hall

A suspect is in custody after a Purdue University student was killed inside a campus residence hall early Wednesday morning. Purdue police were called to McCutcheon Hall at 12:44 a.m., according to a university spokesperson. The suspect, the victim’s roommate, made the call. The student has been identified by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
wbiw.com

Two new troopers at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post receive patrol cars

INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars yesterday, October 4, 2022. This milestone comes after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program. The probationary troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in June 2022. The entire class was issued their Dodge Charger state police cars at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy