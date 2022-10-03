Indiana Football Enters Week 6 as Major Underdog Against Michigan

Coming off a loss at Nebraska, Indiana football hosts No. 4 Michigan for a Noon ET kickoff on Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The start of Big Ten East play represents Indiana's biggest challenge of the 2022 season so far.

No. 4 Michigan comes to Bloomington for a Noon ET kickoff on Saturday as 22-point favorites over Indiana, according to the SI Sportsbook. Indiana's homecoming game will be featured on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, which begins at 10 a.m. ET from the South End Zone Plaza at Memorial Stadium. The pregame show is hosted by Rob Stone and includes analysis from Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer.

Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are off to a 5-0 start as they attempt to return to the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. Michigan won its first three games against Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn by an average of 49.7 points, but the start of Big Ten play has come with closer matchups. Michigan snuck by with a 34-27 win over Maryland in Week 4, and secured a 27-14 victory at Iowa last week.

Cade McNamara started all 14 games for Michigan's College Football Playoff team last season, but Harbaugh stretched Michigan's quarterback competition into non-conference play. McNamara started against Colorado State in the season opener, and J.J. McCarthy started versus Hawaii in Week 2. McCarthy completed 11-of-12 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, which Harbaugh called a "near-flawless performance."

McCarthy has since started each game for Michigan, and his 78.6 completion percentage ranks first in the nation among qualified passers. A true sophomore, McCarthy has thrown for 848 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Despite McCarthy's strong play, Michigan has arguable been even more dominant in the run game. Blake Corum is averaging 6.6 yards per carry on 93 attempts with 10 touchdowns through five games.

Indiana has allowed 142.6 rushing yards per game, third most in the Big Ten this season, and gave up 136 yards to Anthony Grant over the weekend at Nebraska. The Hoosiers lost two games in a row after a 3-0 start, and the remaining schedule still includes a full Big Ten East slate and the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.

