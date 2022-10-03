Effective: 2022-10-07 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. River levels at Astor are forecast to tick back up to 4.5 ft this weekend and will remain in Major flood stage for the foreseeable future. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts through next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 4.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.4 Fri 10 am 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO