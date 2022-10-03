Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 14:38:00 Expires: 2022-10-07 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Dorado; Guaynabo; San Juan; Toa Alta; Toa Baja; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja and Trujillo Alto. * WHEN...Until 330 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 136 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding along the St Johns River and its tributaries. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Eastern Clay and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
