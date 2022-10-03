ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 The Bomb

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Former Amarillo Teacher Sentenced

The Randal County District Attorney says Geoffrey Nathan Lowry was sentenced to 20 years in jail after being found guilty on the charge of online solicitation of a Minor. Lowry is a former teacher at the Amarillo School District. The D.A.’s office says that after a proactive investigation by the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally. Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist. Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Turn Center Recieves Check From Mcdonald’s

The turn Center of Amarillo has just been presented a check for $6,552 thanks to Mcdonald’s and their Give Back Day Promotion. Give Back Day was a product of the pandemic, and Mcdonald’s continues with it to further help the organizations in the panhandle. Brandon Clavell, the Director...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpat
98.7 The Bomb

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarill Area CASA Needs Volunteers

Amarillo Area Court Appointed Special Advocates is looking for volunteers to give back to those in foster care. Volunteers will act as court-appointed special advocates, going along with a child throughout every aspect of their case. CASA cares for over 900 kids in Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Hutchinson, Potter, Randall, and...
AMARILLO, TX
scmagazine.com

Family Medical informs 234K patients of possible data compromise

Family Medical Center Services recently informed 233,948 patients that their data was potentially compromised after a “network data security incident” on July 26. FMC is a network of 75 primary care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Upon discovering the incident, FMC deployed measures to stop the proliferation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo College Free Safety Classes

Amarillo College will be hosting a number of Free Safety Classes throughout the rest of the year. Most classes will be at Amarillo College West Campus, 6222 SW 9th Ave, in Amarillo, but please double check the class registration page. Some of the classes include Active Shooter, CPR, Women’s Self-Defense,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT reports burglary at campus apartment

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University sent out a “Buff Alert” which reported that a burglary had taken place on Tuesday at an apartment complex on campus. Officials detailed that on Tuesday the University Police Department (UPD) responded to a call at McCaslin Apartments located at 2402 Fourth Ave. on a […]
CANYON, TX
thepampanews.com

Christina Maria DeLeon

Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy