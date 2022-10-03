Read full article on original website
KFDA
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
kgncnewsnow.com
Former Amarillo Teacher Sentenced
The Randal County District Attorney says Geoffrey Nathan Lowry was sentenced to 20 years in jail after being found guilty on the charge of online solicitation of a Minor. Lowry is a former teacher at the Amarillo School District. The D.A.’s office says that after a proactive investigation by the...
KFDA
Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally. Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist. Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.
KFDA
1 person sent to hospital after semi catches on fire on Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was sent to a hospital this evening after a semi trailer caught fire on Loop 335. Texas Department of Public Safety said about 7:05 p.m., a semi pulling a trailer was traveling northbound on a ramp near Tascosa Road. A metal part of the...
kgncnewsnow.com
Turn Center Recieves Check From Mcdonald’s
The turn Center of Amarillo has just been presented a check for $6,552 thanks to Mcdonald’s and their Give Back Day Promotion. Give Back Day was a product of the pandemic, and Mcdonald’s continues with it to further help the organizations in the panhandle. Brandon Clavell, the Director...
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarill Area CASA Needs Volunteers
Amarillo Area Court Appointed Special Advocates is looking for volunteers to give back to those in foster care. Volunteers will act as court-appointed special advocates, going along with a child throughout every aspect of their case. CASA cares for over 900 kids in Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Hutchinson, Potter, Randall, and...
scmagazine.com
Family Medical informs 234K patients of possible data compromise
Family Medical Center Services recently informed 233,948 patients that their data was potentially compromised after a “network data security incident” on July 26. FMC is a network of 75 primary care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Upon discovering the incident, FMC deployed measures to stop the proliferation...
Bomb Threats? Amarillo’s New Favorite Pastime.
The state of the world today is a scary one. Violent crimes such as murder, assault, etc. seem to rule the news headlines these days. School shootings are at the top of a heightened worry list. There is one thing that seems to kind of fly under the radar for...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo College Free Safety Classes
Amarillo College will be hosting a number of Free Safety Classes throughout the rest of the year. Most classes will be at Amarillo College West Campus, 6222 SW 9th Ave, in Amarillo, but please double check the class registration page. Some of the classes include Active Shooter, CPR, Women’s Self-Defense,...
KFDA
USS Indianapolis survivor dies in Amarillo, service memorial in Memphis
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center has announced that one of the last know USS Indianapolis survivors had passed away in Amarillo. Veteran and Texas resident, Cleatus A. Lebow had passed away on Sept. 29. He was 98 year’s old. When Lebow was a teen,...
More information on suspect in September Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In September, a 17-year-old was charged in relation to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair that left four people injured including the suspect. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, a criminal complaint filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, stated that Eleazar Suarez, 17, was charged via complaint with […]
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
KFDA
Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation just came back from a Europe trip with other EDC’s and First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbot to sell and market Texas to foreign companies interested in the state. Texas has become very attractive to many U.S. companies looking to...
KFDA
Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
WT reports burglary at campus apartment
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University sent out a “Buff Alert” which reported that a burglary had taken place on Tuesday at an apartment complex on campus. Officials detailed that on Tuesday the University Police Department (UPD) responded to a call at McCaslin Apartments located at 2402 Fourth Ave. on a […]
thepampanews.com
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
