Shooting seriously injures one near Kansas and Battlefield

By Bil Tatum
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

UPDATE: 5:00 P.M.: Springfield Police said they believe Monday afternoon’s shooting in southwest Springfield was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Officers continue to work to track down the suspect’s vehicle, and said the person who was shot is still in the hospital being treated for their injuries.

Original story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person has been taken to a Springfield hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a business parking lot near Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road today, Oct. 3.

Springfield police are closing westbound traffic on Battlefield Road between Kansas Expressway and Kansas Avenue to investigate the scene, according to police spokeswoman Cris Swaters.

Man charged with Halloween DWI murder

The incident occurred about 1 p.m. today in the parking lot just east of Kansas Expressway on Battlefield Road.

A suspect vehicle has been identified and was seen headed north on the expressway, but has not yet been found.

This is a developing story. Ozarks First will update this article as details become available.

