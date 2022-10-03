Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know
Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. I-96: Westbound I-96 local lanes closed from the Davison Freeway to the Southfield Freeway, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River
For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Coldest temps of the season coming to Metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT – The change in the air is now here in Metro Detroit. The cold front has moved through, and the rain showers are gone along with it. Skies are going to stay mostly cloudy as temperatures continue to fall early this morning. The winds are a difference-maker, making it feel a few degrees cooler in that cool breeze.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fall colors to peak in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula next week
The entire fall season is a beautiful one in Michigan, but it is arguably most beautiful when the color change reaches its peak -- when most of the bright green hues have transitioned to rich yellows and ambers we associate with the season. The time when the color change reaches...
Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste
(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking rain, falling temps in Metro Detroit: How cold will it get?
DETROIT – Get ready for one of the coldest days we’ve seen in a long time here in Metro Detroit!. A cold front moving through overnight Thursday brings us a few showers and a big blast of cool air. Mostly cloudy to end the work week. A little rain possible up in the thumb, but the rest of the area stays dry. Breezy and unseasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. But most of the day we will spend in the upper 40s.
Car hauler reportedly slams into I-94 overpass, causing traffic backups near Detroit Metro Airport
Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with big traffic trouble near Detroit Metro Airport Monday afternoon. WWJ traffic reported a crash involving a car hauler on northbound Merriman Road near I-94, affecting traffic trying to leave the airport via I-94.
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
Massive groundwater contamination plume continues to spread in Ann Arbor area
"At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Fisherman found body of headless woman floating in St. Clair River 19 years ago
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a woman who had been decapitated was found floating in the middle channel of the St. Clair River 19 years ago. A fisherman found her body on Oct. 7, 2003, in Clay Township in St. Clair County. Her head was never recovered. She is believed to be a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50.
Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan farm owner says human waste contamination was ‘oversight,’ ‘not intentional’
HOMER, Mich. – The owner of a Michigan farm accused of using raw, untreated human waste on fields of produce, which triggered a widespread consumer alert, says the incident was an “oversight.”. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday issued a consumer advisory after a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warm Wednesday in Metro Detroit with rain on the way
DETROIT – Good Wednesday afternoon!. Tuesday’s temperatures certainly exceeded expectations, and we will be well above average again today. Our mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle or even upper 70s with a nice light breeze moving WSW at 5-10 mph.
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan considered one of the most haunted states in the US
DETROIT – All month long, you’re likely to see decorations and costumes of ghosts and ghouls all over town, indoors and out. ‘Tis the season for spookiness in Michigan, for sure -- but let’s be real, ghosts aren’t confined to the month of October. Whether you...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools drop to eighth best district in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students and teachers are part of the eighth-best school district in Michigan, according to Niche. Ann Arbor Public Schools ranked in the top 10 of Michigan schools on the financial advice website’s “2023 Best School Districts in Michigan” list. While...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
GM to host hiring events for openings at Brownstown plant
BROWNSTOWN, Mich. – General Motors will hold two hiring events this week for full-time job openings at its Brownstown Battery Assembly Plant. The first hiring event will take place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Brownstown Event Center off of King Road. The second event will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, also at the Brownstown Event Center.
