3 obstacles to revenue cycle management partnerships
The Health Management Academy identified three major obstacles to revenue cycle management partnerships and how health systems can address them. The findings come from a Sept. 29 report from the organization, sponsored by R1 RCM. The report was compiled from 40 quantitative survey responses and eight qualitative in-depth interviews with C-suite executives and vice presidents and directors in finance and revenue cycle management roles at leading health systems.
Political volatility is rising in the workplace — and it may affect hiring, promotions
The 2020 election and COVID-19 have fostered high political tensions in the workplace, according to a Society of Human Resource Management study released Oct. 5. Researchers surveyed 504 U.S. workers and 1,525 human resources professionals in August and September regarding their experiences with politics in the workplace. Here are seven...
When layoffs hit, are remote workers more vulnerable?
Seventy-eight percent of employees worry remote workers will be first to go when organizations make cuts, according to a recent survey. Their fears may be warranted, according to a recent article from management consulting firm Korn Ferry. Human resources leaders weigh many factors when deciding whom to lay off, but...
Workforce Technology vs. the Ongoing Labor Crisis: Time to Change the Status Quo
Although the workforce crisis has challenged health systems for years, recent statistics are sobering. Two in five nurses are thinking about leaving healthcare over the next two years and four million nurses are expected to retire by 2030. At the same time, the population is aging; by 2050, 88.5 million...
Novant Health: Nurses should ask these 7 questions when interviewing
Amid today's recruitment and retention challenges at health systems, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health advises that nurses consider seven questions when interviewing to ensure they find the right cultural fit. The questions, posted online Oct. 5:. 1. What's the culture like?. 2. Do I have a say in what days and...
Ochsner Health partners with new digital media company
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has selected the Moran Group as its digital marketing agency. The Moran Group is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in healthcare. The company was selected partially because of its expertise in marketing through Google, according to the Oct. 6 Moran Group news release. The...
Kaiser Permanente's chief digital officer leaves for role at Target
Prat Vemana, Kaiser Permanente's senior vice president and chief digital officer, is leaving the health system for a role at Target. Starting Oct. 31, Mr. Vemana will join Target as executive vice president and chief digital and product officer, according to an Oct. 5 press release. In this role, he...
Are Americans 'breaking up' with ambition?
As the American workforce continues to change post-COVID, buzzwords such as the "Great Resignation" and "quiet quitting" have dominated the conversation surrounding workplace habits. But just because people are reevaluating their relationship with work does not mean they are forfeiting all ambition, health journalist Jamie Ducharme wrote in an Oct. 5 Time article.
Epic overhauls sepsis algorithm
Epic has made changes to its sepsis prediction model in a bid to improve its accuracy and make its alerts more meaningful to clinicians. An Epic spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement that it began the development of its new sepsis predictive model in February 2021 and released it to customers in August.
ServiceNow secures $250M HHS IT maintenance contract
ServiceNow has been awarded a five-year $250 million IT maintenance contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement was completed in partnership with IT government contractor Carahsoft. Under the terms of the contract, Carahsoft will provide ServiceNow technology, customer, employee and creator workflows to HHS applications, according to the Oct. 6 ServiceNow news release.
5 recent health equity research findings
Here are five health equity studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. 2. Black COVID-19 patients may have faced 4.5-hour treatment...
