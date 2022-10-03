Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan closes psychiatric beds across state despite higher funding
Michigan has closed 77 patient beds at state-run psychiatric facilities across the state since April, despite significant investment growth in inpatient psychiatric hospitals over recent years, Bridge Michigan reported Oct. 5. The main reason for the loss in patient beds is lack of adequate staffing in hospitals. The lack of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai faces lawsuit for allegedly overstaying lease
New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is facing charges from a landlord who alleges it overstayed its lease, the Commercial Observer reported Oct. 4. Shawn Khodadadian, MD, a gastroenterologist, owns the building in New York City's Kips Bay neighborhood where Mount Sinai Heart Institute is housed. In a lawsuit filed Oct. 3, Dr. Khodadadian claimed the hospital refused to leave the property in March 2021 when its sublease expired.
beckershospitalreview.com
South Carolina Hospital Association joins partnership to track workplace violence
The South Carolina Hospital Association has partnered with risk-management company Antum Risk — also based in South Carolina — to track incidents of workplace violence. To implement strategies that address increasing workplace violence, hospitals need a "broad-based, universal data source," according to an Oct. 5 release from the hospital association.
beckershospitalreview.com
With Hurricane Ian, Southeast supply chain 4 to 8 weeks away from recovery
After Hurricane Ian slammed into hospitals and medical supply facilities in the Southeast, it may take one to two months for logistics networks to fully recover from the storm's wrath, Bloomberg reported Oct. 6. Some Florida health systems reopened Sept. 30, but one hospital's roof was torn off from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
$16.5M renovation and addition project completed in western Minnesota
Madison (Minn.) Healthcare Services completed a $16.5 million renovation to existing facilities and added new housing in Lac qui Parle County, according to an Oct. 4 report from the West Central Tribune. The 52,639-square-foot project launched in 2020 and features the renovation of the 51-unit skilled nursing facility and the...
Comments / 0