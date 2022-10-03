ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa will miss Jets game after concussion controversy

By Guardian sport
 4 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa is treated on the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals.

The Miami Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New York Jets on Sunday after a series of incidents that sparked debate over the NFL’s concussion policy.

The quarterback was taken to hospital after suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. He played in that game after many observers believed he had been concussed in a game against the Buffalo Bills a few days earlier. Against the Bills he appeared unsteady on his feet after taking a hit from linebacker Matt Milano, but was cleared to return to play by a Dolphins physician and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. The Dolphins and Tagovailoa said his unsteadiness came from a back injury. The NFL Players Association later fired the neurotrauma consultant, with ESPN reporting the medic had made “several mistakes”.

On Monday, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said an MRI on the 24-year-old had come back clean but it was “too early to give a definite timeline” on the quarterback’s return. On Thursday, Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground by 340lbs Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou. The game was stopped for several minutes while he was treated and his hand appeared to be frozen.

The NFL and NFLPA are investigating Tagovailoa’s treatment. Both organizations agree that “modifications to the concussion protocol are needed to enhance player safety.”

Teddy Bridgewater will fill in for Tagovailoa during his absence.

NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds

Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
