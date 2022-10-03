ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onancock, VA

WMDT.com

Accomack Co. declaration of emergency lifted following Hurricane Ian

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – In Accomack County officials ordered a declaration of emergency to prepare for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. When the county found out the weather event was coming, they opened shelters and were prepared for roads to close. The aftermath did leave some areas flooded however, emergency management in Accomack County tells us everything looks good.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WBOC

Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding

MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Ocean City Roads Effected by Coastal Flooding

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue. Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Chincoteague Island Braves Tidal Flooding

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va.- Some areas on Chincoteague Island were under a voluntary evacuation as remnants from Hurricane Ian moved towards Delmarva on Monday. Some neighbors chose to stay behind. "As far as the high water... if we get a foot, everybody will be fine. So I think this storm isn't...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
WMDT.com

Emergency services officials prepare for potential flooding in Worcester County, provide safety tips

OCEAN CITY, Md. Monday, the boardwalk in Ocean City could be described as a ghost town as several businesses were closed due to the current coastal storm. With 1 to 4 inches of rainfall expected to hit the area within the next 24 hours, emergency services personnel say plans are already being put into action. “Such as clearing storm drains, preparing chainsaws with heavy equipment, and ensuring water treatment facilities continue to operate,” Birch said.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Roads In Accomack County Affected By Flooding

GREENBACKVILLE, Va. - Coastal flooding has affected streets in the Greenbackville community. Where there are normally cars, there was someone on a kayak. During high tide, water covered Harbor Drive. Those in the community, like Gary Faille, say their houses are sometimes five to 15 feet in the air, to...
GREENBACKVILLE, VA
WBOC

Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
13newsnow.com

Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
HAMPTON, VA
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

