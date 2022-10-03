Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Accomack Co. declaration of emergency lifted following Hurricane Ian
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – In Accomack County officials ordered a declaration of emergency to prepare for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. When the county found out the weather event was coming, they opened shelters and were prepared for roads to close. The aftermath did leave some areas flooded however, emergency management in Accomack County tells us everything looks good.
WBOC
Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding
MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
WBOC
Ocean City Roads Effected by Coastal Flooding
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue. Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot...
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
WBOC
Chincoteague Island Braves Tidal Flooding
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va.- Some areas on Chincoteague Island were under a voluntary evacuation as remnants from Hurricane Ian moved towards Delmarva on Monday. Some neighbors chose to stay behind. "As far as the high water... if we get a foot, everybody will be fine. So I think this storm isn't...
Chincoteague Island evacuation issued over the weekend
Officials are asking residents of Chincoteague to evacuate the island on Virginia's Eastern Shore Sunday due to dangerous weather conditions.
WMDT.com
Emergency services officials prepare for potential flooding in Worcester County, provide safety tips
OCEAN CITY, Md. Monday, the boardwalk in Ocean City could be described as a ghost town as several businesses were closed due to the current coastal storm. With 1 to 4 inches of rainfall expected to hit the area within the next 24 hours, emergency services personnel say plans are already being put into action. “Such as clearing storm drains, preparing chainsaws with heavy equipment, and ensuring water treatment facilities continue to operate,” Birch said.
Hampton fixing lights, fishing pier at Buckroe Beach following severe flooding
The City of Hampton is making repairs to multiple things at Buckroe Beach following damage done by severe weather.
WBOC
Roads In Accomack County Affected By Flooding
GREENBACKVILLE, Va. - Coastal flooding has affected streets in the Greenbackville community. Where there are normally cars, there was someone on a kayak. During high tide, water covered Harbor Drive. Those in the community, like Gary Faille, say their houses are sometimes five to 15 feet in the air, to...
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
WBOC
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
13newsnow.com
Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
WBOC
Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center to Temporarily Close in November
SNOW HILL, Md. - Starting next month. the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be temporarily closed for 90 days as repairs and upgrades are made to the waste & recycling center. The Worcester County Commissioners announced that, starting November 7th, the facility on Holly Road will close while...
shoredailynews.com
Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3
Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
shoredailynews.com
shoredailynews.com
