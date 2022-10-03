Read full article on original website
Drug suspect nearly runs over officer while fleeing traffic stop at elementary school
A drug suspect nearly ran over a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. The officer spotted a bronze Toyota pickup in the wee hours Tuesday morning and discovered that its license plate had been reported in stolen in Sumter County, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Woman arrested on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate
A woman was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages. Kemishia Tahmayo Braddock, 36, of Ocala, was driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and handed the police office a Florida identification card. A check with dispatch confirmed her license had been suspended. It also revealed she has six convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2010 and as recently as 2021.
Apartment dweller allegedly attacks man friend who refused to reveal destination
An apartment dweller allegedly attacked a man friend who indicated he was leaving, but refused to reveal his destination. Laura Ashley Simms, 33, who lives at the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road on Tuesday night began asking the man where he was going and struck him in the face when he refused to answer, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect with history of drug arrests taken into custody by Wildwood police
An Oxford man with a history of drug arrests was taken into custody by Wildwood police after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Tommie Lee McCray, 56, was driving a gold 2008 Kia Optima when he was pulled over Wednesday in the 100 block of Lee Street after a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages
A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages. Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Detectives looking for suspect in theft of generator at Lowe’s
Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in the search for a suspect in the theft of a generator from Lowe’s home improvement on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. The male subject on Sept. 13 exited a Dodge Caravan and entered the store where...
Villager completes anger management after attack at postal station
A Village of Fenney woman has completed anger management after attacking a fellow Villager at a postal station. Roberta Ann Kirby, 68, has completed 12 hours of anger management and 40 hours of community service as part of a deal aimed at allowing her to escape prosecution on a charge of battery.
Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’
A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa
A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
DUI suspect with empty vodka bottle tells cops ‘I’m hammered’
A drunk driving suspect with an empty vodka bottle in his vehicle told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, “You know I’m hammered.”. Dispatch had received a report of a suspicious vehicle last week during Hurricane Ian in the area of County Road 216 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Boyfriend and girlfriend land in jail after jealousy-fueled battle
A boyfriend and girlfriend landed in jail after a jealousy-fueled battle at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, grabbed a table leg and smashed the television owned by her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jason Jerome Perry, during the altercation Sunday night, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Perry retaliated by breaking the glass front of Keightley’s television.
Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road
An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake. The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire...
Phillip W. Giboney
Phillip W. Giboney, 71, died October 1, 2022 in Summerfield, FL; born March 22, 1951 in Fulton, MO. Phillip deeply loved his family. Had many friends. Loved his golf and golfing buddies. Looking forward to playing with them again in heaven. He survived by his wife Gloria Giboney; son Justin...
Barbara Joan Wallace
Barbara Joan Wallace, age 79, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 30, 2022, at The Villages Regional Hospital. Barbara was born on December 13, 1942, in Franklin, PA to her parents, Paul and Nina (Synder) McWilliams. She graduated from Wattsburg High School. She started her career with the Erie Times News and GAF before accepting a position with the US Postal Service in 1973. She started as a City Letter Carrier, Secretary for the Postmaster of Erie, PA, and then served as the Postmaster of Fairview, PA for over 20 years. She eventually retired with 32 years of Postal Service.
Sandhill Crane Enjoying Morning In The Village Of Pine Hills
Like most Villagers, this sandhill crane in the Village of Pine Hills is really enjoying these cool early morning temperatures. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Daniel Lee Brennan Sr.
It’s with heavy heart that we share our beloved Dad, Granddad, Great-Granddad, Brother, Uncle and Friend, Daniel Lee Brennan Sr, 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away October 1, 2022. Dan is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn. The two shared over 67 years of love and happiness together before his passing.
Sandra Louise McKeon
Sandra Louise McKeon, 79 of The Villages, Florida passed peacefully on October 1, 2022 holding her husband’s hand at the WaterCrest Memory Care Unit. She was born in Framingham, MA, the daughter of the late Louis ‘Gino’ and Ida (Orcianelli) Ghetti. She grew up in nearby Natick, MA before moving to Berlin, MA and finally to Florida.
Linda Sue Robacker
Linda Sue (Williams, Sorensen) Robacker a caring wife, sister, step-mother, teacher and friend passed away on October 3, 2022 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She was...
Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event
Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
Hammock Oaks builder wants to expedite Rolling Acres Road improvements
The builder behind an enormous project is eager to expedite improvements to Rolling Acres Road. Greg Beliveau of LPG Urban-Regional Planners told the Lady Lake Commission on Monday that the Kolter Group, the developer of the Hammock Oaks project, is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of Rolling Acres Road. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. Beliveau is representing Kolter on the Hammock Oaks project.
