The Magic Mike movies became huge hits in movie theaters. Groups of women went to see the film together and have a grand old time watching Channing Tatum and his crew of extremely handsome, extremely shirtless men chase their showbiz dreams while dancing sexily for several hours. It never made sense to me that you would make a third Magic Mike film and release it on streaming instead of in theaters. These are party movies!
Here is some news that is sure to blow some minds — in the most literal sense. HBO is reportedly developing a TV series version of Scanners, the cult classic horror movie from director David Cronenberg. Although the original 1981 movie spawned a bunch of sequels in the 1990s, this is the first time Cronenberg himself has been involved with one of these projects. The Hollywood Reporter says that Cronenberg “who also wrote the original movie, will act as executive producer along with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff and Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films.” William Bridges from Black Mirror will be the showrunner, while Lovecraft Country’s Yann Demange will serve as director.
Disney’s animated feature this fall is Strange World, an adventure comedy about a family of explorers. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, and Jaboukie Young-White as three generations of men in the Cade family who all wind up together on a journey into a — you guessed it — strange world. (Gyllenhaal’s character is called Searcher Cade which is ... a name, I suppose.)
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
Almost 15 years before Marvel changed Hollywood by connecting all of its films into a single overarching narrative, Kevin Smith created his “View Askewniverse.” All of his early movies existed in the same universe (or, at least, the same part of Central New Jersey). The characters in one movie would pop up in another; infamous events in one story might get referenced again later.
Kiki Layne took to Instagram to discuss her recent film Don’t Worry Darling. Unfortunately, she didn’t end up in very much of the final cut at all. Rumors have been swirling around about discord on the movie’s set, but director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh have denied anything like that happened. There were also social media rumors about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the film’s premiere, but those rumors were also shut down.
Long before DC Comics had its own cinematic universe — or Marvel had one, for that matter — Keanu Reeves starred in Constantine, based on DC and Vertigo comics magical superhero. The movie wasn’t really a hit with critics — it’s got a 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — or with audiences (it grossed a so-so $230 million worldwide against a reported $100 million budget).
Any list of the most impactful marketing campaigns in movie history — not necessarily the movies themselves, but the ads and the trailers specifically — would have to include Cloverfield, which emerged seemingly out of nowhere in the summer of 2007, when a trailer that didn’t even include the title of the film played in front of the first Transformers. That set off a feverish search for information about the mystery project, which wound up being a found-footage horror movie about a Godzilla-type monster rampaging through New York City, as seen through the eyes and camera of a group of friends trying to survive the creature’s attack.
Many names have been put forth to play James Bond, but thus far no one has been chosen to play the iconic spy next. Daniel Craig has had a decent tenure, playing 007 in five films. He’s not quite the longest-running Bond, but five movies are nothing to sneeze at. He was becoming a pretty big star when he started, and he’s been doing it for nearly 20 years.
Disney+'s first Halloween special is finally coming out, and critics are loving it. It's not out on the streaming platform for the public to view just yet... but it’s coming very soon. Werewolf By Night will hit Disney+ on October 7. A Werewolf By Night project has actually been in the works since roughly 2001. The special itself is directed by Michael Giacchino, a first-time director, but long-time Marvel composer.
We are officially spoiled with Star Wars TV shows. The last one, Obi-Wan Kenobi, just ended on Disney+ three months ago, and the new one, Andor, is already here. This latest show is a prequel to a prequel; set five years before the events of Rogue One it shows how Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) became a pivotal figure in the early days of the Rebel Alliance.
A new Pinhead rises. Or is it a new Pinhead raises, in this case?. For the first time in four years there is a new Hellraiser movie, this one coming to streaming next month on Hulu. The film is perhaps most notable for its newly reimagined version of Pinhead, the series’ signature villain, played most often by Doug Bradley in the old movies. The character has been reconceived for this film (although, y’know, still with the pins in the head and whatnot) and played by Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q’s Jamie Clayton.
Following the official confirmation of the film’s director being announced at D23, Deadline reports that Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will pen the script for Fantastic Four. The comic book property has proven extremely difficult to adapt in any meaningful way, but hopefully Marvel will be able to nail it in time for Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Is this the last time we will see Michael Myers? Almost definitely not! Someone’s going to make another reboot or remake eventually. But that is how Universal is selling Halloween Ends. As the title suggests, this is the final battle between Mr. Myers and his eternal nemesis, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode.
Dwayne Johnson’s line about Black Adam is how the “hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” But we’re not so sure it’s going to change that much. Despite the gritty trailer, which shows Black Adam beating the snot out of the Justice Society of America, and despite the character’s live-and-let-die attitude, don’t expect Black Adam to be more violent or dark than any other DC movie that’s been released to theaters. The film has already been rated by the MPAA. And they gave the film a typical PG-13, in this case for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language.”
His role was ultimately cut down to a tiny cameo, and he was credited only as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner,” but Barry Keoghan was The Batman’s version of the Joker. In the film, he appears in a very brief scene near the end of the story, where he strikes up a conversation with a fellow Arkham innmate, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.
Fans of Cobra Kai will probably be just as confused as everyone else on this one. It seems the just-announced new Karate Kid film won’t be related to Cobra Kai in any way. Despite the major success of the Netflix show, the upcoming film is doing its own thing. We don’t know too much of the plot details at the moment, just that the movie will be “The return of the original Karate Kid franchise.”
