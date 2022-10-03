Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
kgncnewsnow.com
Penske Pink Out Cornhole Tournament
The Penske Pink Out Cornhole Tournament For Breast Cancer Awareness will take place October 23rd. The tournament will take place inside John Stiff Memorial Park with a start time of 1pm. All proceeds and donations will be going towards Amarillo Cancer Society. The cost for the tournament is $40 with...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Runners In Chicago Marathon
Amarillo’s Ronald McDonald’s House will be represented in the Bank of America’s Chicago marathon. The seven local runners raised at least 1,750 dollars for the cause in support of the organization’s mission. Team Amarillo ranks number eight in the nation when it comes to fundraising among...
The El Paso Star on the Mountain Shines Red, But Not for Halloween – Here’s Why
No, they’re not trying to be spooky. But there is a reason why the star on the mountain is shining red instead of its usual bright white. And the Drug Enforcement Administration is behind it. Red Ribbon Week. According to the El Paso Chamber, which is in charge of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarill Area CASA Needs Volunteers
Amarillo Area Court Appointed Special Advocates is looking for volunteers to give back to those in foster care. Volunteers will act as court-appointed special advocates, going along with a child throughout every aspect of their case. CASA cares for over 900 kids in Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Hutchinson, Potter, Randall, and...
thepampanews.com
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Turn Center Recieves Check From Mcdonald’s
The turn Center of Amarillo has just been presented a check for $6,552 thanks to Mcdonald’s and their Give Back Day Promotion. Give Back Day was a product of the pandemic, and Mcdonald’s continues with it to further help the organizations in the panhandle. Brandon Clavell, the Director...
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
1st Ever Buc-ee’s In Texas Panhandle Approved And Set To Open!
We've heard the rumors for a while, but it looks like it's finally happening! Get ready TEXAS because another Buc-ee's is set to hit Texas. And, for a first, it will be the first one in the Texas Panhandle!. NEW BUC-EE'S SET FOR AMARILLO, TEXAS IN 2023!. According to KSAT...
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Meals On Wheels Needs Volunteers
Meals On Wheels is sending out an SOS for volunteers. The organization delivers hot, nutritious meals to home-bound elderly and severely disabled who cannot prepare adequate meals for themselves. Meals are delivered to over 365 seniors every day and they are all made possible by volunteers. Meals On Wheels officials...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo College Badger Bold Launch
On Wednesday, Amarillo College launched the public phase of an ambitious $45 million fundraising campaign that supports three specific initiatives intended to transcend the College and transform the economic vitality of the region. Badger Bold is the first comprehensive campaign in the school’s 93-year history, and the public phase follows...
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
Comments / 0