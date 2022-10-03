Read full article on original website
Woman murdered while standing in her doorway
When police arrived, they reported seeing “a man with a gun running." Officers said the man was wearing a tactical vest.
Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy
DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
Identity released by Denver medical examiner of person presumed killed by Aurora police
The Denver medical examiner on Thursday released the name of the person who died following a car chase and shooting involving Aurora police officers last Saturday near DIA. Abel Yohannes, 30, died from the shooting on East 75th Avenue, according to the medical examiner's office, which pronounced the death a homicide.
Report gives new details on police car train crash
FOX31 obtained part of a police report from the night a detained woman was in a police car that was hit by a train.
Englewood woman fatally shot in doorway by neighbor, affidavit says
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 68-year-old-year-old Englewood woman was fatally shot by a neighbor in the doorway of her home after she and her roommate went to the door because they saw a silhouette outside, an arrest affidavit says. Patricia Darlene Grass, 68, was found dead near the doorway of...
Woman accused of restraining, choking and cutting Tinder date
Arrest papers say a 22-year-old woman tied up a man she met on Tinder inside her Colorado Springs apartment for hours, while she apparently stabbed, choked, and threatened to kill him.
Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder
Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
Suspect shot, killed by police near DIA identified
The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.
DA charges 17-year-old as adult in deadly I-70 shooting
Jameel James is facing a murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski.
16-year-old identified in backyard double shooting
“If somebody is breaking into your shed, they could have called the cops. There’s other alternatives than to just go outside and start shooting," his father said.
[VIDEO] Popular fall attraction burglarized by seven suspects
According to a report from the Weld County Sheriff's Office, popular fall attraction Anderson Farms was burglarized last Saturday, with owners still trying to calculate total damages days later. Their report states that seven suspects arrived on the property at about 10 PM. Typically, the farm would have still been...
DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpockets
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the identity of two alleged thieves while warning citizens to keep track of their wallets.
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting
Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident's backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday afternoon.
Questions linger after 2 boys shot and killed in a Northglenn backyard
On Sunday, two boys were shot and killed after police say they broke a fence to gain entry into a Northglenn backyard.
Man accused of firing gunshots in multiple Boulder locations Monday night
BOULDER, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun into the air in multiple locations Monday night, the Boulder Police Department said. Jacob Derolf was arrested Monday night on suspicion of the following charges:. Misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons. Misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Misdemeanor disorderly...
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run reported she had seen her vehicle on the news
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood called in to report she had seen her car on the news as wanted in relation to the crash, an arrest affidavit says. A dispatcher then asked Irene Martinez if she knew who was driving...
$30,000 reward offered in Denver deadly shooting from 2016
A $30,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for help identifying a person involved in a cold case deadly shooting. It happened on April 3, 2016 in the middle of the afternoon.The shooting happened in the alley at 3219 West Nevada Place close to Alameda and Federal. The victim, Scott Breitinger, was found near his motorcycle suffering from a gunshot wound.
16-year-old in custody in connection to Loveland Sports Park gunshot
A minor was taken into custody in relation to a gunshot heard at a sports park in Loveland.
Greeley police search for road rage, carjacking suspect
Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to several attempted carjackings in Greeley. It happened near Highway 257 and 10th Street. Police said the suspect intentionally rammed his vehicle into the other vehicles on the road and then got out of his car. He then tried to carjack several vehicles that he also stopped. He was unsuccessful and ran away. Police said the suspect is still on the run. The suspect's vehicle had also been stolen.
