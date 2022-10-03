ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland

The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy

DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thornton, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Parker, CO
City
Thornton, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder

Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Abduction#K 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Man accused of firing gunshots in multiple Boulder locations Monday night

BOULDER, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun into the air in multiple locations Monday night, the Boulder Police Department said. Jacob Derolf was arrested Monday night on suspicion of the following charges:. Misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons. Misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Misdemeanor disorderly...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

$30,000 reward offered in Denver deadly shooting from 2016

A $30,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for help identifying a person involved in a cold case deadly shooting. It happened on April 3, 2016 in the middle of the afternoon.The shooting happened in the alley at 3219 West Nevada Place close to Alameda and Federal. The victim, Scott Breitinger, was found near his motorcycle suffering from a gunshot wound.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley police search for road rage, carjacking suspect

Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to several attempted carjackings in Greeley. It happened near Highway 257 and 10th Street. Police said the suspect intentionally rammed his vehicle into the other vehicles on the road and then got out of his car. He then tried to carjack several vehicles that he also stopped. He was unsuccessful and ran away. Police said the suspect is still on the run. The suspect's vehicle had also been stolen. 
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy