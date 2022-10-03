ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

foxla.com

17-year-old baseball player dies of fentanyl poisoning in Woodland Hills

LOS ANGELES - Classmates are mourning the death of a promising Woodland Hills student-athlete, who died of fentanyl poisoning last week. El Camino Charter High School baseball player Cade Kitchen is being remembered as a kind, easygoing 17-year-old who was dedicated to his team. Even students that didn’t know him personally are devastated by the news, and cannot believe that the fentanyl crisis hit their community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Leticia V. Wilson announces run for Compton College District 5

COMPTON, Calif. – Leticia V. Wilson has declared herself a candidate for the Compton Community College District 5. “I am running for Compton College District 5 because I can no longer sit idly by as our community college continues its downward spiral. Since 2011 our college has suffered a 60% decline in enrollment. We cannot expect to succeed without a change in leadership. Our neighboring community colleges have kept up with today’s economy and currently offer up to date job training programs and certificates leading to high paying jobs, while our community is left behind. These programs known as “pathways” exist at other local community colleges. I’m committed to bring them to Compton College.”
COMPTON, CA
laschoolreport.com

Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD schools lost the most students during COVID

Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why?. The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with looser COVID restrictions, and children having to stay home to care for family members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: It’s Time for Change

While the City is bursting at the seams with new development, the everyday needs of residents have been overlooked. After watching wealthy developers become richer in Inglewood – it is time to enrich the lives of residents and make us a priority. We can re-imagine the City’s next chapter...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

County Administrator resigns from Inglewood Unified School District

INGLEWOOD – County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres will be resigning from Inglewood Unified School District effective Oct. 31. Citing her health as a factor she discloses she was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago and had a recurrence that she must focus on. My health is preventing me...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton College encourages local high school seniors, College-Bound students to apply for 2023-24 Financial Aid

Students planning to attend college beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year are encouraged to apply for financial aid now to get cash for college, even if they think they may not be eligible. Research shows that while hundreds of thousands of California’s community college students are eligible for federal Pell Grants (worth up to $6,895.00 each), many do not apply. Depending on the type of grant a student receives, the money can be used for college enrollment fees, books, and supplies.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Jewish Community Foundation selects next President/CEO

LOS ANGELES – The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles announced Thursday the hiring of Rabbi Aaron Lerner, executive director of Hillel at UCLA, as its next president and CEO. Lerner will take over the new post Jan. 2, succeeding Marvin I. Schotland, who has led the foundation since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend

Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor suggests transit connector project might not move forward

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts made a profound declaration during the Oct.4 regular city council meeting that the Inglewood Transit Connector project might not move forward. The projects price tag was initially pegged at $1.2 billion not taking into account inflation. The City has secured close to $400 million between a combination of Measure A funds via Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) and state grants that according to Butts won’t need to be paid back should the project not move forward.
INGLEWOOD, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach

Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

