FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Problem With NonprofitsSarah RoseLos Angeles, CA
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
foxla.com
17-year-old baseball player dies of fentanyl poisoning in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Classmates are mourning the death of a promising Woodland Hills student-athlete, who died of fentanyl poisoning last week. El Camino Charter High School baseball player Cade Kitchen is being remembered as a kind, easygoing 17-year-old who was dedicated to his team. Even students that didn’t know him personally are devastated by the news, and cannot believe that the fentanyl crisis hit their community.
2urbangirls.com
Leticia V. Wilson announces run for Compton College District 5
COMPTON, Calif. – Leticia V. Wilson has declared herself a candidate for the Compton Community College District 5. “I am running for Compton College District 5 because I can no longer sit idly by as our community college continues its downward spiral. Since 2011 our college has suffered a 60% decline in enrollment. We cannot expect to succeed without a change in leadership. Our neighboring community colleges have kept up with today’s economy and currently offer up to date job training programs and certificates leading to high paying jobs, while our community is left behind. These programs known as “pathways” exist at other local community colleges. I’m committed to bring them to Compton College.”
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Oct. 6
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count begins with Thursday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. Our coverage of high school football continues on Friday night on...
laschoolreport.com
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD schools lost the most students during COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why?. The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with looser COVID restrictions, and children having to stay home to care for family members.
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: It’s Time for Change
While the City is bursting at the seams with new development, the everyday needs of residents have been overlooked. After watching wealthy developers become richer in Inglewood – it is time to enrich the lives of residents and make us a priority. We can re-imagine the City’s next chapter...
2urbangirls.com
County Administrator resigns from Inglewood Unified School District
INGLEWOOD – County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres will be resigning from Inglewood Unified School District effective Oct. 31. Citing her health as a factor she discloses she was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago and had a recurrence that she must focus on. My health is preventing me...
tigerdroppings.com
Tickets For Friday's Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco High School Game Are Going for $150 Each
The two best high school football teams in the country go head-to-head on Friday when the No. 1 St. John Bosco Braves visit the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs. at the 9,000-seat Santa Ana Stadium, making the game the hottest ticket in Southern California this weekend. Tickets are going for a whopping $150 each...
2urbangirls.com
Compton College encourages local high school seniors, College-Bound students to apply for 2023-24 Financial Aid
Students planning to attend college beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year are encouraged to apply for financial aid now to get cash for college, even if they think they may not be eligible. Research shows that while hundreds of thousands of California’s community college students are eligible for federal Pell Grants (worth up to $6,895.00 each), many do not apply. Depending on the type of grant a student receives, the money can be used for college enrollment fees, books, and supplies.
MaxPreps
No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: How to watch, follow high school football's biggest game of the year
For the 12th time since 2000, the top two teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings square off as No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) battles No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) Friday at the Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco and Mater Dei have been involved...
2urbangirls.com
Iowa man arrested at city council meeting for criticizing police department
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts isn’t the only elected official threatening citizens with arrest for expressing their right to Freedom of Speech. A man in Newton, IA, was arrested during a recent city council meeting for speaking out against the City’s police department. On Oct. 3, Noah Petersen,...
2urbangirls.com
Jewish Community Foundation selects next President/CEO
LOS ANGELES – The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles announced Thursday the hiring of Rabbi Aaron Lerner, executive director of Hillel at UCLA, as its next president and CEO. Lerner will take over the new post Jan. 2, succeeding Marvin I. Schotland, who has led the foundation since...
2urbangirls.com
Metro announces opening of Crenshaw/LAX line that still isn’t complete
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (LACMTA) is tooting its horn that the Crenshaw/LAX rail line will open Oct. 7 with FREE rides despite it not being fully opened. Don’t expect the Crenshaw/LAX rail line to actually get you to LAX until 2024 though. The elephant in the...
citypridemagazine.com
Compton Firefighters Fight City Hall: Compton Mayor Offers No Help for First Responders
The men and women of the Compton Fire Department and LAFF Local 2216 launched a peaceful protest in front of Compton City Hall on Tuesday after Labor Day. They came with pickets and sirens to alert the community of the dangerous situation the city is in. Over the last several...
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
2urbangirls.com
LA County approves transfer of Project Homekey properties as permanent housing
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin Newsom...
2urbangirls.com
Black women’s group should rethink their support of Robert Luna for Sheriff
I was utterly appalled when I read the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Political Action Committee (LAAAWPAC) endorsed Robert Luna as Los Angeles County’s next Sheriff. I had to rub my eyes because I wondered have these Black women been following anything going on in Long Beach? This author has since 2013.
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor suggests transit connector project might not move forward
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts made a profound declaration during the Oct.4 regular city council meeting that the Inglewood Transit Connector project might not move forward. The projects price tag was initially pegged at $1.2 billion not taking into account inflation. The City has secured close to $400 million between a combination of Measure A funds via Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) and state grants that according to Butts won’t need to be paid back should the project not move forward.
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
