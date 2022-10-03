COMPTON, Calif. – Leticia V. Wilson has declared herself a candidate for the Compton Community College District 5. “I am running for Compton College District 5 because I can no longer sit idly by as our community college continues its downward spiral. Since 2011 our college has suffered a 60% decline in enrollment. We cannot expect to succeed without a change in leadership. Our neighboring community colleges have kept up with today’s economy and currently offer up to date job training programs and certificates leading to high paying jobs, while our community is left behind. These programs known as “pathways” exist at other local community colleges. I’m committed to bring them to Compton College.”

COMPTON, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO