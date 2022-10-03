Antebellum Way temporary road closure for LLS Light The Night
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary road closure on Antebellum Way for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society “Light The Night” Event.
Light The Night is an inspiring event that allows people to walk in order to celebrate, honor, and remember those who have been touched by cancer.ALSO ON WJBF: Breast Cancer Awareness: Saving lives with proactive and yearly screening
Antebellum Way will be closed to all through traffic from 3 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 6th.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0