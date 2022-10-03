Antebellum Way temporary road closure for LLS Light The Night

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary road closure on Antebellum Way for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society “Light The Night” Event.

Light The Night is an inspiring event that allows people to walk in order to celebrate, honor, and remember those who have been touched by cancer.

Antebellum Way will be closed to all through traffic from 3 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 6th.

