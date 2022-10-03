ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

2urbangirls.com

South Bay police arrest motorist in connection with hit-and-run crash

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Clinic employee charged with stealing $1 million in COVID tests

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former warehouse manager for a Santa Ana COVID-19 business pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing more than $1 million in tests and attempting to steal more worth an additional $270,000. Carlos Peralta, a former employee of Covid Clinic, was charged Thursday with grand theft...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles receives $7M in federal funds to address impact of gun violence

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles received $7 million in federal grants to address the impact of gun violence, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday. Feuer’s office received $5 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration and $2 million from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance toward a program to help children who have been exposed to gun violence in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

County Board of Supervisors examines I-5 emergency mobility options

In light of the Route Fire, county staff look to prevent traffic ‘nightmare’ from occurring again. In light of the Route Fire in September, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received and filed a report Tuesday related to ongoing discussions about Interstate 5 emergency mobility options in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities

Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
NORCO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles men arrested in Orange County on multiple burglary charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

LASD Seeking Additional Victims Of Christopher Griddine

SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating the sexual assaults of two female students who were enrolled at Santa Monica College. Detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Griddine, 27, and determined he was a student at Santa Monica College. Authorities...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
97X

California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian

A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
2urbangirls.com

Campaign to re-elect Sheriff Villanueva releases new website to provide critical information to voters

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif – The website The Real Robert Luna details the untold story of the former chief of the Long Beach police. The website provides voter registration documents proving Luna has been a lifelong Republican; testimonies from former African American officers regarding racial harassment that stunted their careers; and police documents that raise disturbing questions about Luna’s role in violence against African Americans and Latinos.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA

