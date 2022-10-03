Read full article on original website
LA County Sheriff Villanueva says decline in his agency's budget is 'very alarming'
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has long been arguing that his department is understaffed, but a federal report shows it has more sworn officers than the national average.
South Bay police arrest motorist in connection with hit-and-run crash
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said...
Clinic employee charged with stealing $1 million in COVID tests
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former warehouse manager for a Santa Ana COVID-19 business pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing more than $1 million in tests and attempting to steal more worth an additional $270,000. Carlos Peralta, a former employee of Covid Clinic, was charged Thursday with grand theft...
Los Angeles receives $7M in federal funds to address impact of gun violence
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles received $7 million in federal grants to address the impact of gun violence, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday. Feuer’s office received $5 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration and $2 million from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance toward a program to help children who have been exposed to gun violence in South Los Angeles.
signalscv.com
County Board of Supervisors examines I-5 emergency mobility options
In light of the Route Fire, county staff look to prevent traffic ‘nightmare’ from occurring again. In light of the Route Fire in September, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received and filed a report Tuesday related to ongoing discussions about Interstate 5 emergency mobility options in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Woman found dead in clothing collection box in Santa Clarita, authorities say
According to the sheriff's department, the woman was about 60 years old and was likely a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley. They're investigating this as an accidental death.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Police Department to Begin Enforcement for Vehicles Parked on Parkways
Officers will also enforce vehicles parked on driveway aprons. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will soon begin to cite vehicles illegally parked on parkways and driveway aprons. According to city officials, on November 1, 2022, the Traffic Services Division of the SMPD will begin to enforce Santa Monica Municipal...
Orange County man to plead guilty to operating illegal casinos and bribing police officer
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed today in federal court.
Orange County man charged with using stolen identities for COVID-19 unemployment benefits
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
Fatal stabbing of shop owner in LA's Fashion District prompts calls for increased police presence
Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.
$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities
Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
Los Angeles men arrested in Orange County on multiple burglary charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
LASD Seeking Additional Victims Of Christopher Griddine
SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating the sexual assaults of two female students who were enrolled at Santa Monica College. Detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Griddine, 27, and determined he was a student at Santa Monica College. Authorities...
L.A. County Board Could Remove Elected Sheriff — If Voters Pass Measure A This November
This article was produced with UT Community News, which is produced by Cal State L.A. journalism students and covers public issues on the Eastside and South L.A. Should the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors be able to kick a county sheriff out of office?. A proposed amendment to the...
California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian
A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
Campaign to re-elect Sheriff Villanueva releases new website to provide critical information to voters
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif – The website The Real Robert Luna details the untold story of the former chief of the Long Beach police. The website provides voter registration documents proving Luna has been a lifelong Republican; testimonies from former African American officers regarding racial harassment that stunted their careers; and police documents that raise disturbing questions about Luna’s role in violence against African Americans and Latinos.
Chase suspects slam BMW into semi at end of high-speed pursuit; 4 taken into custody in Long Beach
Several suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended in a crash in the middle of the 91 Freeway in the north Long Beach area.
Metro announces opening of Crenshaw/LAX line that still isn’t complete
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (LACMTA) is tooting its horn that the Crenshaw/LAX rail line will open Oct. 7 with FREE rides despite it not being fully opened. Don’t expect the Crenshaw/LAX rail line to actually get you to LAX until 2024 though. The elephant in the...
SWAT officer’s retaliation suit alleges LAPD has gang arrest, gun quotas
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit, filed Wednesday, seeks unspecified...
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
