Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Start and Waite. This story will be updated after each quarter. FIRST QUARTER Start took possession first, starting on its own 43-yard line. The Spartans’ opening drive was snuffed out by an interception, and the Indians responded with a methodical, run-heavy drive that included a trio of third-and-long conversions -— the last a 27-yard pass on third-and-22 from senior quarterback Taylor Jones to freshman wide receiver Kevion Lee. PREGAME