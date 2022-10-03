ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Update Available Now

Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available

The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 user discovers game-changing YouTube function

Ah, new gen gaming. Full of juicy frame rates, the highest of definitions, and so many visible pores on characters. So, so many pores. Regardless of whether you’re on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, both consoles offer what’s supposed to be the very best gaming experience possible (although perhaps PC gamers would beg to differ), and with that comes some super snazzy features.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Network update introduces Steam integration

Just when I think I know every feature there is to know on my PlayStation, Sony surprises us with yet another but I’m not complaining. These lads cost a pretty penny. The more bells and whistles, the better. This week, PlayStation users discovered an incredible split screen option, plus a new highly requested app launched.
The Verge

Victrix’s Pro BFG controller for PS5 can transform into a portable fight stick

A company beat Sony’s DualSense Edge controller to the quarter-circle punch. PDP’s Victrix sub-brand announced the Pro BFG, a wireless PS5, PS4, and PC (X-Input) controller aimed at fighting game enthusiasts and officially licensed by Sony. The Pro BFG delivers more than just swappable analog sticks and directional pads. The highlight feature is its modular plates that let you remix the layout of the controller. It costs $179.99 to preorder, and it’s launching in December.
The Independent

PS VR2: PlayStation confirms release date for 2023 – here’s everything we know

Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2. Now, the company has officially revealed when we can expect to see its next headset – via its social media accounts and a brand new TV trailer showcasing some of its games and features. Although Sony announced it was working on the headset last year, it only confirmed the product name on 4 January, at the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas. It is currently scheduled to be released in early 2023. A recent report has suggested...
IGN

Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller

Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation has no plans to stop making PS4 games

Sony refuses to "forget millions of active players" on the PlayStation 4 and has vouched for the future of the console, with potential new games in the works already. Speaking to Axios, PlayStation Studios chief Hermen Hulst covered the clear preferentialism of PC and PlayStation 5 as the vanguard of the company's products and ventures. On the re-release of games like Days Gone and Marvel's Spider-Man on PC, these sales "allows us to continue to invest–to invest even deeper into their projects" and bring more and more talented individuals under the Sony umbrella. Ergo, the economic strain of developing these big-budget games diminishes.
SlashGear

Here's Why The Sega Dreamcast Flopped

Although the Sega Dreamcast is regarded by many today as a great console, its initial disappointing release led Sega to pull out of the video game console market entirely. Despite the console's strengths and wide variety of unique and exciting games, it failed to become financially successful in its time for a multitude of reasons. Previous to the Dreamcast, Sega was already on thin ice after its disastrous release of the Sega Saturn. The company wanted to jump the gun on the Saturn's U.S. release date in order to get ahead of Sony's PlayStation release, but that decision heavily backfired, as The Guardian explains. After this momentous mistake, Sega had to come up with something to get back on its feet — and fast. The Dreamcast was released in 1998 in Japan and 1999 in North America (via IGN), competing against Sony's PlayStation 2, with Nintendo's GameCube, as well as Microsoft's Xbox looming on the horizon.
IGN

Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier

After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
ComicBook

PlayStation Boss Reportedly Met With Regulators to Discuss Microsoft's Activision Acquisition

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan reportedly met with EU regulators to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it intends to purchase publishing giant Activision for just shy of $70 billion. This would be the biggest acquisition in the history of gaming both financially and in terms of its impact. Activision owns a ton of the best developers in the industry and prized IP such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot, and most importantly, Call of Duty. The FPS franchise is not only the one of the biggest gaming franchises, but one of the biggest IP in the entire entertainment industry. It consistently rakes in billions of dollars and is a top seller every year. As such, PlayStation has expressed concerns over what might happen if Microsoft decided to make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
The Independent

The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Built from the ground up, the latest Dead Space title from Motive Studio will be a re-imagining of the original 2008 release, which sees hapless engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the derelict space shuttle USG Ishimura with undead creatures known as necromorphs. To escape, Isaac must use a range of space-age industrial tools as makeshift weapons to defeat the deadly occupants of the shuttle and rescue any survivors. The game is being released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S and PC in early 2023. A newly released gameplay trailer also showcased some of the game’s new features, such as an...
TechSpot

TechSpot

ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

